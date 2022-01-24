a tougher Mercedes-AMG G 63

Brabus presented its latest and exclusive creation called ‘800 Adventure XLP Superblack’. It is a pick-up based on the powerful Mercedes-AMG G 63.

The new Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack measures 5.31 meters long, due to an increase in the wheelbase of 50 centimeters. Too, security was tightened and torsional stiffness in concrete, with a steel ladder frame.

Although in the front train it maintains the independent type suspension and in the rear a rigid axle is used like the series model, both elements received important updates in order to offer greater off-road qualities.

Pick-up: in detail

What’s more, the cushioning has Various positions depending on the level chosen through Dynamic Select and that you can vary the height, as well as ‘affect’ the response of the engine, the address and the driving assistants.

Under its hood is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. This pick-up weighs almost three tons, due to the power, weight and aerodynamics, the fuel consumption is high.

That said, it has approved records of 16.7 liters per 100 in the city and 14.5 liters in combined cycle. His exhaust has also been upgraded, now it is finer and more elegant with a determined and energetic ‘Coming Home’ program in Sport.

News

exhaust pipes that come out in front of the rear wheels, finished in carbon and with a thin red LED strip when the interior lights are activated. Also installed the Brabus Boost xtra kit for the exhaust valve of the turbocharged engine, which generates a peculiar sound perceptible inside and outside it.

In addition, it incorporates Pirelli Scorpion ATR tires for the SUV in size 325/55 and 22-inch wheels. Focusing on its exterior, it has wings that add 11.6 centimeters more width and a front winch with a pulling power of 4,500 kilos.

Alongside this are some new additional headlights, rear bars and a set of carbon fiber elements. In addition to that, a couple of reserve fuel cans and a wheel stand more spare.

Inside there are some different shaped seats fully upholstered in leather. The occupants of the rear seats can be entertained, thanks to an innovative media system specially designed for them.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



