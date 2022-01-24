5 video game movies to look forward to in 2022

For years, film adaptations of video games have often received a bad rap. Many of them, starting with the notoriously terrible 1993 Super Mario Bros. film, have been criticized for deviating from the source material. No matter how hard Hollywood tries, it can never seem to get it right. Fortunately, many fans are hopeful that the stigma will change in 2022, as the year has quite an interesting lineup of video game movies. Here are some adaptations to get excited about.

Tom Holland and Sony Pictures Entertainment President Thomas Rothman | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Uncharted – February 18

The first video game movie of 2022 is just around the corner. the long awaited Unexplored The film, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, arrives on February 18.

In this action-packed adventure, Holland becomes young Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who works with his mentor, Sully de Walhberg, to find a $5 billion fortune. However, some dangerous enemies also want to get hold of the treasure. The film is billed as a prequel to the Unexplored video game series, offering a look at Nathan’s origins.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – April 8

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/G5kzUpWAusI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Sonic the Hedgehog is back for another adventure sonic the hedgehog 2. As in the first film, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) will have to defeat Doctor Eggman (Jim Carrey) and prevent him from finding the Master Emerald. This time, however, Doctor Eggman enlists the help of Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), and Sonic enlists the help of Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey).

sonic the hedgehog 2 hits theaters April 8.

Untitled ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie — December 21

The first Super Mario Bros. The movie didn’t do as well, but maybe the second time is the charm. Unlike the live-action version, this adaptation will be animated by Illumination Entertainment. Nintendo surprised fans with a star-studded voice cast announcement in September 2021, revealing Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach and Jack Black will voice Bowser.

Very few plot details are available at this time, including the film’s official title. However, fans know that the project will see Mario rescuing Princess Peach. The Super Mario Bros. The film hits US theaters on December 21.

‘Borderlands’ — Release date to be confirmed

borderlands does not yet have an official 2022 release date. However, Gearbox’s adaptation borderlands The games finished filming in June 2021, as seen in the tweet above. Some big-name stars round out the cast, including Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett.

Depending on the term, borderlands follows an outlaw named Lilith, who is searching for the daughter of Atlas with her band of misfits. She and her team must battle monsters and other dangers on their quest to find the powerful girl. Hopefully post-production means the movie is close to release.

‘The Division’ – TBA

Another highly anticipated movie is The division. based on tom clancy’s division, the film follows a group of trained civilians trying to save the country from a pandemic virus. For now, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are the only two confirmed cast members.

The division it’s still in pre-production, so it likely won’t be released in 2022. Fans will likely hear updates about the movie this year, though. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber revealed to GamesRadar+ in November 2021 that the film was progressing well.

“I’m so excited about it,” he said. “We’re in the middle of the last rewrite, and I think we’re going to start filming [next year]. It’s my next movie, Jake and Jessica are excited and ready to go. Hopefully we’ll be filming in 2022 and I’m incredibly excited.”

Stay tuned to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on video game movies releasing in 2022 and beyond.

RELATED: 6 Video Game Movies That Are Really Good