5 cuts that will set the hair trend in 2022

2020 and 2021 have been two dramatic years in terms of hair styles. Many people went from wearing XXL hair to getting a pixie. Others went from jet black to ash blonde, and so the changes in the hair They were somewhat similar to emotions, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but how will the trend go with the cuts for this 2022?

The stylist Moncho Moreno in an interview for Vanitatis assured that the trend for this year will be clear: on the one hand, we will see the length of the 2021 haircuts grow and on the other hand, we will bet on enhancing the volume of the hair.

As he explained, this volume will be supported with different hairdressing techniques, from layers to bias cuts or open and paraded bangs.

One of the great revolutions of 2022 will be volume. This style by Julia Roberts and Matilda Djerf brings ’70s inspiration to the trend with swept-back bangs, mid-length layers, and addictive fluffiness. Here are the main cutting trends of 2022:

long hair

There will be a perfect coexistence between the straight cuts (from the line of the bob) and the layers. These cuts are characterized by having the front locks longer than the rest. If you like and depending on your texture you can add layers. The medium hair is that which exceeds the chin about three centimeters.

the italian bobiano

The reinterpretation of the haircut of Italian divas in the 21st century has made a deep impression among celebrities. Her long bob, ingrown ends, and layers are key. Bobs, in any of their textures, are worn in a chop version, that is, with full ends, which provides a lot of modernity. For those looking for a more sophisticated finish, an Italian bob is recommended, a version of this cut that avoids the natural appearance of the French bob and focuses on working more on textures to achieve a more elegant finish. It is no longer about pretending that we do not make an effort, but about showing a neat image.

layered cut

This cut is for those with certain reluctance to cut a very long or very curly hair, they have in the weathered the cut capable of reviving a style without being unrecognizable in the mirror. Swag is one of the season’s favorite layered cuts. It is a very daring option. It is characterized by wearing many short layers and straight, blunt bangs. You can adapt this cut to the length you want.

nape bob

The bob haircut has fewer and fewer mysteries, but more interpretations, so we arrive at this short hair, at the nape of the neck, which is a fantastic ally to lengthen the neck and beautify it and an extremely comfortable and adaptable option for both a hair smooth as curly. On the other hand, the length of the nape bob is so short that it never exceeds the nape of the neck, so it is a hair short and one mane at a time, precisely, an inner triangle is worked on the nape to create elevation.

short but chic

One of the favorite styles for the hair Short is the pixie bowl or with bangs. This cut is spectacular. It is characterized by wearing the sides and the part of the neck very short. From the middle of the head to the nape. In this style the fringe is the protagonist, since the hair on top it goes longer to give it movement and you can style it in multiple ways. And to give this cut a plus, leave it above the eyebrows, with the tips blunt and put some highlights on it, lighter than your natural tone and this will give it depth and illuminate your face.