3 signs that you have vertigo

Vertigo is a sensation of movement or spinning that can be described as dizziness, where people who suffer from it feel that everything around them is actually moving. In simple words, the affected suffers internal movements when in truth everything is still and in its place. In this sense, we will tell you about the causes that affect the Health and its signs, with the aim of starting treatment with professionals.

This sensation is presented as a result of problems in the inner ear because it is responsible for sending information to the body about its position and movements and it is directed towards the brainstem. Therefore, when there is no signs from Vertigo present, the person can move around spaces and locate their posture according to the space where they are.

Related news

The Vertigo It can occur in people who do not have other health problems. Health but who suffer from an alteration in their balance and orientation, although according to experts it can also be a symptom of another underlying disease. That is why there are two types of vertigo: central vertigo and peripheral vertigo.

The peripheral is the most frequent with regard to Health of the individual and is characterized by an alteration in the structures of the inner ear that control balance, as well as in the nerve that is linked to the brain. On the other hand, the Vertigo central is due to a problem in the brain that is not related to head movements or changes in posture. In addition, in the latter, the sensation can last from a few days to months and even years.

Photo: Pixabay

The 3 signs most frequent of Vertigo that may alert the health of the person are problems to focus the eyes; hearing loss in one ear and loss of balance. Before them, it is vital to start a treatment with health professionals to reduce them.