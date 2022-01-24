3 signs that you have vertigo

Vertigo is a sensation of movement or spinning that can be described as dizziness, where people who suffer from it feel that everything around them is actually moving. In simple words, the affected suffers internal movements when in truth everything is still and in its place. In this sense, we will tell you about the causes that affect the Health and its signs, with the aim of starting treatment with professionals.

This sensation is presented as a result of problems in the inner ear because it is responsible for sending information to the body about its position and movements and it is directed towards the brainstem. Therefore, when there is no signs from Vertigo present, the person can move around spaces and locate their posture according to the space where they are.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker