15 new open world video games to keep an eye on

The last few years were key for the video game industry. With enormous growth and the addition of new audiences, the public is eagerly awaiting the release of new titles, after a period that was also marked by date changes and delays in many development processes. We invite you to review 15 of the most anticipated open world experiences that will arrive in the coming months.

ARK 2 (Xbox Series X/S and PC)

During the 2020 edition of The Game Awards it was learned that the sequel to ARK was on the way. The formula that integrates science fiction and dinosaurs is one of the most anticipated by fans for this year who want to immerse themselves in that survival experience again. Studio Wildcard announced that there will be a lot of action, a gigantic map full of biological threats and Vin Diesel will be the actor who will play one of the main characters. It does not yet have a release date, but it is known that it will arrive this year.

State of Decay 3 (Xbox Series X/S and PC)

The study UndeadLabs He knew how to bring freshness to zombie games. State of Decay 2 It was an irrefutable success both in its base game and in its expansions and to this day it remains one of the most downloaded Xbox Game Pass titles. State of Decay 3 will have very large open areas with a very present winter setting and a little more cooperative exploration than its past installments. No release date for now, there is talk of a release that may occur this year or next.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series X/S and PC)

STALKER is a game that brought many console users to PC gaming. This work is a pioneer when it comes to survival in radioactive environments and, in fact, for many it is almost a subgenre in itself. METRO, Escape from Tarkov and the recent GTFO are just some cases of sagas that have absorbed the STALKER game design as a model. Although it has been delayed more than once, the sequel is one of the most ambitious projects for GSC Game World and THQ for this 2022.

Gotham Knights (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC)

After a while without the Dark Knight universe in video games, Warner Bros. Games decided to once again immerse themselves in Gotham City. The story anticipates that Batman has died and a group of criminals has completely taken over the city. Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Batgirl will be in charge of executing this criminal organization. Lots of side quests are expected on a map full of nightlife and constant threats. With the launch originally planned for 2021, it was postponed for this year although the final date has not yet been revealed.

Forspoken (PlayStation 5 and PC)

(Photo: Square Enix)

Forspoken is a new IP from Square Enix that has had a very positive impact with each advance. It is an open world title that will have all its focus on gameplay. From the developer they are working on mechanics that are innovative and feel satisfactory at all times. It definitely has all the hallmarks of a next-gen video game, and while there’s no confirmation, there’s no doubt that it will have haptic features for the PS5 DualSense. It will be released on May 24.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Warner Play Latino

Star Wars and LEGO are two pop culture brands that have an untold audience. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a game that decides to merge these two licenses once again -since LEGO and Lucasfilm have previously worked together- to create an open-world experience that entertains adults, young people and children alike with an art direction that looks more than promising. and the possibility of reviving the three film franchises. It’s going to be released on April 5th.

Avowed (Xbox Series X/S and PC)

Obsidian Entertainment has built open world works that we already think of as modern classics, such as Fallout New Vegas Y The Outer Worlds. Avowed is a new first-person RPG creation that will introduce us to a medieval fantasy land full of magic and monsters. This plan is 100% supported by Microsoft and has all the Xbox support studios and, therefore, a work of the highest quality is expected in all aspects. A release is expected in the latter part of this year or early 2023.

Starfield (Xbox Series X/S and PC)

(Photo: @StarfieldGame)

Bethesda is the organization that owns The Elder Scrolls, one of the franchises with the largest and most vibrant maps in the gaming industry. For now, little information has been shared about Starfield, but it is known that it will be an interplanetary space exploration RPG with real-time combat. Its release date is set for November 11.

The Day Before (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC)

This work developed by FNTASTIC is a survival MMO that has two key inspirations: The Division and The Last of Us. The Day Before anticipates a world of considerable dimensions full of spaces to strategically loot. The art design is focused on a post-pandemic era with infected people and survivors who are willing to do anything to get basic resources. The graphic engine and the audiovisual quality of this tank is one of the most powerful in this entire list. It will arrive on June 21.

Horizon: Forbidden West (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

(Photo: PlayStation)

Guerrilla Games He knows that the gaming community is highly anticipating this release and over the last few months he has been releasing a lot of material with previews of Horizon: Forbidden West. To everyone’s delight, this sequel to Zero Dawn It will have the components and mechanics that we saw in the original story and all aspects will be enhanced. A more organic region, new beasts and machines, first-rate actresses and gameplay adapted to the new generation are some of the dyes that we hope to find in Sony’s next exclusive work. It’s coming to consoles on February 18.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC)

05-28-2021 Dying Light 2 POLITICS RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY TECHLAND



Techland was very clear in his message regarding the sequel to Dying Light: “bigger and better”. With this premise they have communicated that the main story will last 20 hours, another 8 extras with secondary missions and that it will be necessary to dedicate around 500 to complete the game 100%. Multiple challenges and parkour will be the ABC of this energetic virtual experience.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia)

Ubisoft took the reins of the Avatar license to create a fabulous open-world video game. The trailer seen in the last Ubisoft Connect It left very high expectations for this next installment. A priori, it will seek to adapt the universe created by James Cameron in a new adventure between humans, avatars, machines and monsters that fully exploits all the biomes, flora and fauna of Pandora that attracted audiences so much when the first film was released. It does not have a release date, but it is expected to land this year.

Elden Ring (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC)

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

Fantasy, brutal bosses and strategic exploration will be the crucial pillars of Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of FromSoftware for 2022. This company is the owner of the Dark Souls and Bloodborne sagas, among others, and for this particular installment it has the contribution and production of George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones writer, who helped lay the groundwork for the narrative that will flesh out the game. Its release date is February 25.

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC)

Much has already been said about the next great gamer premiere of the environment Harry Potter. Hogwarts Legacy is preparing to be the greatest technical and narrative bet regarding video games in the world created by the author JK Rowling. The Avalanche Software studio invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a student from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and live a great adventure. As seen in the official trailers, the game puts a lot of emphasis on attending classes, having battles with other wizards, playing Quidditch, and exploring the school’s and surrounding environments such as Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and more. Although some rumors speak of a date change for 2023, those responsible reaffirmed that 2022 will arrive.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo Switch)

06-15-2021 The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will arrive in 2022. Nintendo has waited for the last day of E3 2021 to celebrate a new Nintendo Direct, in which it has presented a Game & Watch console to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first The Legend of Zelda and has announced that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will arrive in 2022. POLITICS RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY NINTENDO



Breath of the Wild has been one of the main reasons for gamers to buy a switch and its GOTY award in 2017 was well deserved. The freedom seen in this game has no limits: from the first minute you can go anywhere on the map, face any enemy -who does not guarantee being able to defeat him-, climb almost anything (trees, houses, mountains, etc.), and each nook and cranny has a story piece to feed the core of the story. This digital work of art is about to have its sequel almost 5 years after its original release. At first glance, the highlights revealed by Nintendo show new bosses and sanctuaries, new tools and a world with treasures and mysteries to discover.

