11 ideal of Day 3 of Clausura 2022; resume

Clausura 2022 forgot about the weak matches and it remains rich in emotions, something that could be confirmed on Matchday 3, in which 23 goals were scored, there was no goalless draw and in which four games out of eight disputed they were defined with only ten minutes to play or in extra time.

The most special cases were those of tigers Y Monterey, clubs that managed to win and draw against Cougars Y Blue Cross, respectively, with so many who gave themselves replacement time, driven by the forwards Rogelio Funes Mori Y Andre-Pierre Gignac.

What’s more, braves tipped the scoreboard against Atlético de San Luis with a goal from penalty scored at minute 81, while Toluca also forged the victory also with a penalty goal by Leo Fernández at minute 80.

The best players of Matchday 3

Funes Mori He began the reaction against the Machine with a powerful left foot and after insisting throughout the game, he earned a place in the attack, since thanks to him, in large part, the Gang achieved 2-2.

Next to the naturalized Mexican appears Gignac, who not only made it 2-1 against Universidad, but minutes before had put the ball on the post for Nico López to appear to take the rebound and score the partial equalizer.

complement the attack Rodrigo Aguirre thanks to a brace and an assist in Necaxa’s 4-1 thrashing of Santos.

Behind them, in the center of the field, stands out Fernandez, who gave an assist and scored the 2-1 with which Toluca beat Mazatlán in a close game.

In the interesting work he does on the left wing of Chivas, he appears Alexis Vega more thrown to the center of the field; this time he uncovered himself with a great goal from a free kick that he placed in the corner.

At the last minute he also slipped in Jesus Escoboza for the two assists he gave in the Rayos’ win at the Corona Stadium.

Below, the one that stood out was Atlas, a club that has only received one goal so far in the tournament and that managed to place two players in the ideal 11, since Anderson Santamaria was a wall, while Diego Barbosa He scored one of the two goals of the red and black victory against America.

accompany them Cesar Montes, author of the 2-2 in the Monterrey-Cruz Azul, in addition to Andres Mosquera, who opened the scoring in León’s 2-1 victory over Pachuca.

As a goalkeeper, and one of the regulars, the place belongs to Camilo Vargas.

Finally, as DT is Diego Coca, who has Atlas as co-leader in the competition with seven points added.

