10 Actors and Actresses Who Turned Down a Role in Marvel Movies

The MCU is one of the biggest hit-making machines in the world; It might seem that no actor would be able to resist participating in any of their titles, but believe it or not, several said no to Marvel!

If we were playing a game of poker, Marvel Studios already showed part of his hand with What If…? Y Spider-Man: No Way Home, productions that explored the backfire effects of messing with the multiverse. That’s how we got back to Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield as arachnid variants, and we cannot forget Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that promises to take this theme to the next level. To talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe we must mention its ease in creating successful blockbusters on the big screen, of course a number of factors such as the pandemic could alter this formula, but it is clear that it is a record-breaking machine and money galore. And although it seems that everyone dreams of joining any of his productions, some actors and actresses said a resounding no and closed their door on him, you know who we’re talking about!

Russell CroweWolverine

Did you know that Oscar winner Russell Crowe said no to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)? This happened shortly after finishing filming Gladiator. In an interview with the Australian portal, News.com, the actor revealed that certain similarities between Maximus and Logan seemed like a bad idea: “He has a wolf at the center of his armor, and he has a wolf as a companion…which I thought was going to be a bigger deal at the time.”

Emily Blunt – Black Widow

Black Widow’s debut was in Iron Man 2, but Scarlett Johansson was not the first choice for Agent Romanoff, in fact, Jon Favreau approached Emily Blunt first, but the British actress told him no. According to a Deadline report, This decision was related to an economic disagreement, there was talk of a very low salary.

Matt Damon – Daredevil

Continuing our list of Oscar winners who frowned on Marvel, we can also find Matt Damon, who had a chance to play Daredevil in the 2003 film, but turned it down to make way for his friend, Ben Affleck. : “I didn’t like the script and I didn’t know the director… So I tried to separate my emotion from it. Ben is a more emotional guy, I was like, ‘Daredevil! He just went and did it.”, shared with ABC News.

Nicolas Cage – Green Goblin

It’s almost impossible to imagine any actor other than Willem Dafoe as the evil Green Goblin, who recently returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, a CinemaBlend article revealed that Sam Raimi offered this role to Nicolas Cage before any other actor. I don’t know Rick… it seemed like a bad idea. Willem was the best option. Would you have given Cage the benefit of the doubt as Norman Osborn?

Rachel McAdams – Pepper Potts

Rachel McAdams is about to return as Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but did you know that Jon Favreau offered you the role of Pepper Potts in Iron Man? Of course in 2008 no one imagined the future of the MCU.

Mel Gibson – Odin

No, it’s not a joke… Mel Gibson was nothing to become Odin instead of Anthony Hopkins. The actor himself revealed it in an interview with The Guardian, where he mentioned that he was offered this role: “Yes, a long time ago, to play Thor’s father. But I didn’t.”

Joaquin Phoenix – Doctor Strange

Joaquin Phoenix surprised the world with his performance in Joker, can you imagine what he could have achieved as Doctor Strange? Before filming began, Marvel approached Phoenix for this role, but ultimately failed to close the deal: “I think everyone was very happy with how things turned out. All parties were satisfied.”, affirmed the actor for CinemaBlend.

Jason Momoa – Drax

Can you imagine Drax (Dave Bautista) with long hair? This did not worry James Gunn, who offered this character to Jason Momoa, but the Hawaiian actor decided to turn the page, as he said in an interview with Zap2It: “It didn’t really fit my time because I’ve done a lot of things where I don’t say much and I’m shirtless again. I made a conscious decision to turn down some movies that were action-based”.

Matthew McConaughey – Ego

One of the first celestials we met in the MCU was Ego, a role played by Kurt Russell in his human form. And for a brief moment, the House of Ideas considered Matthew McConaughey as the best candidate for this role, but the Oscar winner preferred another film, as he mentioned to Playboy: “I like it Guardians of the Galaxy, but what I saw was ‘It’s successful, and now we have room to do a color role for another big-name actor.’ It seemed to me a form of amendment. The Dark Tower script was well written, I like the director Nikolaj Arcel and his vision.”