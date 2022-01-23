Zodiac Draw 1555: HOW MUCH will the National Lottery PRIZE be this January 23, 2022?

The National lottery Among its prizes, some are more representative than others and, without a doubt, one of the most striking, possibly due to its theme, is the so-called Zodiac draw. The Zodiac Draw 1555 this is about to take place sunday january 23 and on this occasion the raffle ticket commemorates the Mexican delegation of athletes who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This ticket seeks to recognize the high-performance Olympic athletes who competed for the Olympic medals with the aim of positioning our country in various Olympic competitions: archery, diving, swimming, etc., thanks to their discipline, passion and strength. .

How much can you win in the Zodiac Draw?

East Zodiac 1555 raffle awards a $7 million pesos jackpot. The cost of the fraction or piece is $20 pesos; while the cost of the series or whole is $400 pesos.

At what time and where can I see the Special Zodiac Draw on January 16, 2022?

The Zodiac Draw No. 1555 will take place in the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National lottery, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. You can follow the live broadcast of the draw through the official YouTube channel of the National lottery by clicking here.

We also recommend that you keep up with the social networks of the National lottery to know the results tomorrow.

