Xbox is giving away a very special Series S and so it can be yours

The Lunar New Year celebration is just around the corner, so the Year of the Tiger will soon begin. Xbox decided to take advantage of this date to give a gift to its community. The company created a one-of-a-kind Xbox Series S for the occasion. The good news is that it will be raffled off and it can be yours.

This dynamic is not only available to players in China, as Xbox is preparing a raffle in which fans from all regions can participate. So with a few simple steps you’ll have a chance to win a Lunar New Year Special Edition Xbox Series S.

Free! So you can win an Xbox Series S special edition

Via Xbox Wire, the company revealed a one-of-a-kind console. It is a red Xbox Series S adorned with motifs of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger. It also showed off an amazing custom controller with a very special design by Chinese cartoonist Bu2ma.

Xbox created 15 units of this console to give away among its followers. Some of them will be raffled exclusively among the Chinese gaming community, but others will be available to players from all other regions where Xbox has a presence.

Do you want to have it in your hands? If so, just keep going. the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the publication of the promotion. It is important that you do this using the hashtag #LunarNewYearXboxSweepstakes.

You will have until February 3 to participate. Winners will be notified approximately one week later via private message on Twitter. If you are wondering, the promotion is open to players from countries in the Americas such as Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil and the United States.

Lunar New Year, new Lunar Xbox. Follow and RT with #LunarNewYearXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a Lunar New Year Xbox Series S bundle. Age 18+. Ends 2/3/22. Rules: https://t.co/GfpkbWgKSo pic.twitter.com/eRNIjyhg16 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 21, 2022

“According to traditional Chinese culture, people born in the Year of the Tiger have a strong will and confidence, both of which are characteristics shared by our global Xbox family. Like the tiger, the Xbox team has decided to bring the joy of gaming to everyone on the planet,” the company commented on its giveaway.

