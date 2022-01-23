Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet drove Jennifer Lawrence “crazy” in the recordings of “Don’t look up” – Revista Para Ti

The interpreter gave some details of her stay on the recording set with these two figures.

The actress recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he recalled a particular day on set when the actors made his life impossible.

“Timothée was excited to be away from home [tras el confinamiento]. I think it was something like his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and said ‘you know, this song is about, you know, blah blah blah’”Lawrence narrated.

CoAlbert praised her for her “amazing” imitation of DiCaprio. Lawrence He said: “I just remember being in complete misery that day. It was hell.”

But nevertheless, Lawrence admitted it was “great” working with the ‘Don’t Look Up’ cast members, which includes Chalamet, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, and Tyler Perry.

After a two-year hiatus, Lawrence returned to the big screen. in this black comedy directed by Adam McKay.

In the film, Lawrence Y DiCaprio They play a pair of astronomers trying to warn the US president (Streep) about a “killer asteroid” on a collision course with Earth.