When does it premiere on streaming?

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of recent years was the fourth film in the popular franchise by actor Keanu Reeves. We are talking about Matrix Resurrections, which premiered after almost 20 years of the previous sci-fi movie.

After its theatrical release, it will now have its premiere on streaming services for fans can enjoy it in their homes.

A new sequel to the franchise after almost 20 years

One of the most anticipated films of recent years, Matrix Resurrections, which came out about 20 years after the premiere of Matrix Revoluciones (2003), will have its arrival on streaming in the coming days.

In this way, the saga that since the premiere of its original film in 1999 has been a benchmark for the film industry and the science fiction genre, will bring the new installment of this fascinating story into the homes of fans.

The Matrix Resurrections story returns to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; and the other, with what is behind. And to know if your reality is a physical or mental construction, and to know yourself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once again.

On the other hand, Neo (Keanu Reeves), if he has learned anything, it has been that the election, although it is an illusion, It’s still the only way out or in in the Matrix. Although you already know what you have to do, you don’t know what to do yet. The Matrix is ​​stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever in this new sequel.

The cast of Matrix Resurrections has the participation of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. They are also joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The tape was directed lana wachowski and was produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions.

When does The Matrix Resurrections premiere on HBO Max?

The new film by Keanu Reeves will see its premiere in streaming from the HBO Max platform next Friday, January 28.