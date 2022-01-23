What to see, what to do in Guayaquil on Sunday, January 23, 2021? | Culture | Entertainment

Children’s theater with puppets, streaming concerts and movies to enjoy with the family.

Puppet Show on YouTube

From 10:30 the transmission of the presentation of the children’s play will begin The red-maned lion original from Karen Mendoza (Humans, puppet theater). The red-maned lion finds himself trapped in a circus, but a character from his environment will come to rescue him to take him to his habitat and the circus tamer will learn to respect and know the right to live in freedom. The show, which will be brought to life with fun and charismatic puppets, can be seen through Youtube (GYE Culture) and Facebook Live (culture.gye).

Interview and mini-concert with Abbacook

Garage Band, the virtual musical and interview space focused on disseminating the work of national artists, will have as guests Abbacook (Pancho Feraud) the night of Sunday, January 23. The director is in charge of Omar Dimitrakis, creator of the project, and is produced by Dunn Films and the Dimitrakis Public Relations Agency.

At the end of last year, the artist offered a presentation at the Sánchez Aguilar Theater accompanied by a small orchestra that he decided to record on a live album. The broadcast begins at 9:00 p.m. via Facebook Live Garage Band Ecuador.

‘The last duel’ on HBO max

Enjoy an epic drama with a top-tier cast in your living room. the last duel is a gripping story of betrayal and revenge that takes place in France during the 14th century and revolves around to the legendary duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends turned rivals and faced in combat after the denunciation of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), Jean’s wife who publicly accuses Le Gris of having raped her.

The story is divided into three chapters, which represent the perspectives on the events of Jean de Carrouges, Jacques Le Gris and Marguerite de Carrouges from different angles. Damon and Affleck worked on the script alongside Nicole Holofcener, writing from Carrouges, Le Gris and Marguerite, respectively, to ensure the story had all three voices.

Racial and Law Drama on Prime Video

Starring Michael B Jordan, James Foxx Y Brie Larson. the tape was released Just Mercy on the Amazon Prime Video platform. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson Heads to Alabama to Defend Those Wrongly Convicted or Underrepresented. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, Who sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving her innocence. In the following years, Stevenson meets racism and legal maneuvering and politics as he fights tirelessly for McMillian’s life.