What is Emma Roberts dating history and who is she with now?

EMMA ROBERTS is no longer dating Garrett Hedlund, the father of her first child.

The actress has been linked to other stars and was previously engaged to American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. Here’s more about the famous actress and how her love life has evolved.

Who is Emma Roberts?

Emma Roberts, 30, is a native of New Jersey and is an American singer and actress.

Roberts is also the niece of Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and spent time on the sets of her aunt’s movies as a child, inspiring her to pursue a career in acting.

His first Hollywood debut was in the 2001 film Blow, and he gained recognition for his role, which landed him a break on the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous.

Roberts has also appeared in numerous films including Aquamarine, Nerve, Nancy Drew, and Hotel for Dogs.

In an effort to land more mature roles, she starred in Ryan Murphy’s horror-comedy series Scream Queens as Chanel Oberlin, a rich, snobby college girl from 2015 to 2016.

He now stars in Murphy’s latest work, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which has been renewed for three more seasons.

Who are her previous boyfriends?

The actress has been linked to Alex Pettyfer, whom she met on the set of 2008’s Wild Child, and he had her initials tattooed on his finger.

The couple dated for a year before breaking up.

Roberts was also linked to her Aquamarine co-star Chord Overstreet in 2011, but dropped out soon after.

They were spotted at Coachella in 2012 exchanging PDAs, but the couple eventually split after a year.

She began dating her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters in 2012 after meeting on the set of Adult World.

The two were previously engaged.

However, the relationship took a tumultuous turn when, in 2013, the actress was arrested after police were called for a domestic violence incident in the couple’s bedroom on July 7, according to TMZ.

A source told the website that officers entered and found actor Evan with a bloody nose, which led to his arrest.

Peters did not press charges against his then-girlfriend and was released hours later.

The couple released a joint statement calling the event “an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding” and saying they were “working together to get over it.”

However, they broke up in 2016.

In 2017, actress Rachel Bilson allegedly found text messages between her then-boyfriend Hayden Christensen and Roberts, leading Bilson to believe that Roberts and Christensen were in an inappropriate relationship.

However, Roberts did not publicly comment on the scandal.

In March 2019, she was spotted with actor Garrett Hedlund, walking through the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles and rumors began to circulate that they were a couple.

Is Roberts still dating Hedlund?

The couple had been together for more than two years and started dating in March 2019.

Hedlund was previously linked to Kirsten Dunst.

On January 21, 2022, People exclusively reported that the couple had broken up.

A source told People: “It’s sad, and they’re doing everything they can to co-parent. It has been difficult”.

Roberts and Hedlund have not been photographed together since attending the Oscars party in April 2021.

When did Roberts announce her pregnancy?

The 30-year-old first announced that she was pregnant in August 2020, when she took to Instagram to reveal her growing bump in a long white dress.

After a year of dating, they welcomed a son in December 2020.

