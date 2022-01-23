What graphics card will the RTX 3050 be equivalent to?

NVIDIA has emphasized that the RTX 3050 is more powerful, in ray tracing, than those graphics cards that do not have hardware ray tracing acceleration. It’s an uninteresting comparison for the average consumer, as most of us know the difference RT cores make when running ray traced titles.

A performance comparison in Borderlands 3 also appears in the graph, and this one is of interest. The RTX 3050 is almost twice as powerful as the GTX 1650, a figure that can be extrapolated to obtain an approximate equivalence of the performance that said graphics card could offer. It will position below the RTX 3060, and it performs more or less like an RTX 2070, so we already know that we must go to the level of an RTX 2060, or maybe a little less.

The RTX 2060 manages to outperform the GTX 1650 by a little more than twice, according to TechPowerUp’s table of equivalencies, so that RTX 3050 could be only slightly slower than the RTX 2060, although it would have strengths against it , such as its 8 GB of graphics memory and a more advanced architecture with better support in the medium and long term.

If the RTX 3050 ends up performing almost like an RTX 2060, it is very clear that it will not be a rival for the RX 6500 XT, because it performs much less (it loses to the 4 GB RX 5500 XT), and it will be a more attractive option than the RX 6500 XT. AMD’s solution, as long as the price does not end up shooting up due to resale and speculation, something that unfortunately will end up happening. Its recommended price is 279 euros, but it will end up at 350-400 euros due to resale and speculation, I am convinced.