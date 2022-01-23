At the end of 2021, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), prepared a quarterly report qualifying the banks of Mexico, this in order to provide guidance and financial education to Mexicans.

The Condusef released a list with the ratings of the best banks in Mexico. The study was carried out taking into account the number of user complaints, the percentage of resolution in favor of the clients and the response time.

What are the best banks in Mexico?

According to the Condusef, the best banks of Mexico that were valued for fewer claims are:

BBVA with 19%

Citibanamex with 34%

While the worst are:

Scotiabank with 71%

Inbursa Bank with 67%

HSBC with 54%.

The bank claims that were made from July to September 2021 were one million 507 thousand 309, 0.6% less than the figure of one million 516 thousand 671 in the second quarter, according to Condusef.

Speaking of the percentage of resolution in favor of clients, during the third quarter of 2021, the banks in Mexico that had a higher figure were:

Citibanamex with 50%

BanCoppel with 42%

Inbursa Bank with 41%

On the other hand, the worst were:

HSBC with 28%

Banco Azteca with 15%

Which ones answer faster?

The fastest banks in attending and resolving any situation are:

Banamex with 17 business days

BBVA with 13 business days.

The ones that take the longest are: