We were naive and we had our punishment: Juan Reynoso

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 23.01.2022 00:18:11





When Cruz Azul was already celebrating the victory in the Steel giant, scratched he stole the win from them in dramatic fashion, with a minute to go. the DT John Reynoso He said that they lacked trade and were naive in closing.

“Due to lack of profession, we had everything to close it, for moments we were naive and we had our punishment. To do another analysis is to redound in the same thing. The team was superior in several facets, but if you don’t close it, you leave with the disappointment that we are in at the moment”, he declared.

Let’s see the Peruvian strategist, they lacked malice to close the triumph, since the Gang he scored two goals against them in the last seven minutes of the game and hopes that the level of the team will go up.

“It was a spectacular presentation, until the last minutes where we lacked trade, it is a result that would be signed in the previous one. From today, the ceiling is high and it remains to continue polishing details and that the circumstances by which they tied us do not happen when we had to close the match if we had had a little more malice, “he added.

Regarding the reinforcements, Reynoso assured that they expect them to arrive in the next few days, although he commented that this Saturday they did not miss anyone in a campus that is undergoing restructuring after the lots of outlets they have had in the winter market.

Aguirre praised the caste of Rayados

Even if Javier Aguirre did not go to a press conference after being expelled, his assistant Pol Lorente He commented that Vasco applauded their players for the pride they showed in rescuing the tie on the hour and they even had the opportunity to win it.

“The result does not leave us completely satisfied, given how the match went, Javier praised the caste of the team, to the end, with little more than margin we were able to turn marker. Starting tomorrow we will face the challenge of the Club World Cup”, he declared.