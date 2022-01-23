We know Cindy Crawford’s secret to giving fine hair tons of volume at 50 (and it’s super easy to do)

As happens in the skin, the aging of the hair will also happen. The slowing down of the metabolism of the scalp causes a significant decrease in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, and the necessary oxygen and nutrients do not reach the hair follicle. This results in visibly significant changes, especially

from 50:

fine hair, weak, dry, opaque and dull… Of course, nothing that Jennifer Aniston’s trick doesn’t solve, or the secret of

Cindy Crawford to give

volume to the hair easy way.

The model has shared on Instagram how she achieves her iconic long hair before any photo session and, above all, how she does to continue maintaining the same beauty look with which she swept the 90s. It is a

very easy gesture to do that the famous hairdresser has taught her (and no, it is not a volumizing spray, although they always help, nor is it any heat tool that damages the hair fiber).

Video.



Tips to gain volume in fine hair.



To visibly increase the

thickness of your hair at the root, stylist Dimitris Giannetos has divided her hairline into vertical upward partings (as we can see in Cindy’s post on Instagram), which she has then fastened with the typical

metal hairdressing tweezers that have been used throughout life to fix the most famous waves in Hollywood and that our grandmothers also used to place their perm.

The truth is that we do not know what else the hairdresser could have used, but our perfect tips to achieve this trick are:

pre-carding the root very gently and lightly so that knots do not form, and

apply a setting spray with volume effect after placing the tweezers to double the feeling of thickness.

As for the tweezers, so that they do not leave a mark, they can be combined with tissue paper, or use the smooth ones that do not have folds and do not deform the hair even after several hours of use. They are the ones we always see backstage at the shows and can be easily found on Amazon or other beauty stores.