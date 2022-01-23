we compare all musical numbers

Related news

steven spielberg it never fails. After decades wanting to shoot his first musical, he has done so, and not with just any musical, but by updating one of the most important classics, West Side Story, the work of Arthur Laurents with music from Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from the recently deceased legend Stephen Sondheim. A new reading for which he has had one of his trusted scriptwriters, Tony Kushner, and that it is one of the cinematographic events of Christmas.

But, when updating such an emblematic musical, one also remembers that first version, an enduring masterpiece directed by Robert Wise who discovered us Rita Moreno. And then the question arises, is the new version worth it? Does it surpass that wonder that won ten Oscars? To resolve the doubt we have faced all their musical numbers in a duel to the death. This is the result.

‘Prologue – Song of the Jets’: point for Spielberg

Spielberg begins in a big way, with a sequence shot that shows the immensity of New York and goes down to that half-ruined neighborhood. That territory for which the two main gangs fight, the Jets and the Sharks. After this start, the first duel between the two begins, a duel that the director wins by a landslide for various reasons, because it already shows his virtuosity with the camera filming the dances, and for a spectacular contribution, that Borinqueña song that the Sharks sing in Spanish after the first confrontation. It makes your hair stand on end and stands out from the beginning of Robert Wise’s version.

‘Something’s coming’: tie

An introductory song for Tony’s character that serves as a bridge to what is to come, the most captivating section of the musical. In both cases it is a transition number that does not contribute anything and in which no director displays his best assets. Also, while later Ansel Egort he is weak in the dramatic scenes, here his presence is enough.





Dancing in the gym: Spielberg

Spielberg stands out in the choral scenes, those that involve more dancers and in which he shows that he is one of the best directors in the history of cinema. His dance duel in the gym is vibrant, has energy, color. He puts the camera between the dancers, with short sequence shots where you can see the entire display. Wise, more traditional (you also have to take into account that the cameras could not move so freely at the time due to their weight and size), this confrontation does not look so good.

Still from the dance in the gym of ‘West Side Story’.



Tony and Maria’s first meeting: Wise

It is in the intimate moments, the smallest, where Spielberg is least comfortable. Those in which Robert Wise’s film achieved magical moments, brilliant staging ideas and original solutions, Spielberg loses the game. The first case where this is clear is in the first meeting between the two protagonists, a crucial moment in the film that in this latest version disappointed by its simplicity.

Both move behind the gym stands and have an innocent dance under the unforgettable chords of the film’s soundtrack. Wise achieved one of the unforgettable moments in his film, blurring everything around them, darkening the background and illuminating imaginary colored lights around them that add a dreamlike touch to the scene.

‘Maria’: Point for Wise

Maria is one of the most iconic songs in the musical, and this is where Ansel Egort is seen to be the weakest link in the new cast. Dramatically it is not up to par, and Spielberg does not offer any solution here either to forget about the actor’s shortcomings. Gone is that moment when Wise illuminates the alleys with a green light that gives an expressionist touch to the image while adapting the theatrical to the cinematographic.





‘Tonight’: Spielberg

Spielberg achieves the unimaginable, that such an unforgettable moment in Wise’s version is improved. His tonight It is spectacular. Build a choreography around the stairs, play with the scenery and the spaces until the two lovers come together. It makes your hair stand on end and manages to improve the original version, much simpler and simpler.





‘America’: tie

Technical tie in THE most remembered NUMBER of all. A rooftop and the overwhelming force of Rita Moreno are enough for Wise to go down in history. The number is so strong, the actors are so good, and the choreography and music say so much that no bragging is necessary. Spielberg thinks otherwise, and brings out all the artillery. It is, without a doubt, the most spectacular number of all its new version. Dozens of dancers, colorful in the real streets, amazing. In addition, an unbeatable visual decision is drawn from the sleeve, framing characters as a garment is moved from a clothesline as if it were a curtain. A genius.

Then? Well, he ends up sinning by making the lyrics explicit. If they talk about housing, a building comes out, if they talk about polishing boots, a cleaner comes out… something that is not necessary. On the other hand, it is here where strength is lacking in her choice as Anita. Ariana DeBose She sings perfectly, but she seems more concerned with being in her place all the time than becoming the whirlwind Anita should be. The same does not happen with David Alvarez, which improves on the Bernardo of the original.

Ariana DeBose in a scene from the movie.



‘Gee officer krupke’: Wise

Another demonstration of how small works better than big. Wise doesn’t need more than the Jets and a good set of choreography to tell how the band’s problems. A number that has an innocence and that works without fanfare, leaving all the protagonism to them. Spielberg moves the action from the door of the bar where they meet to a police station where they are arrested. A huge stage, with a cage behind where a prostitute is held, and a choreography with chairs, benches, and a thousand elements that are only a technical demonstration without contributing anything to the previous one.

‘One hand, one heart’: Wise

The number where the two visions of the two directors are demonstrated and how Spielberg bets on unnecessary bombast when he doesn’t know how to improve the original. The One hand, one heart de Wise has one of the most beautiful and intelligent staging decisions in the entire musical. He manages to turn the clothing store, with a camera movement and a frame, into a church where the protagonists simulate a wedding. The intimate turned into pure emotion. Spielberg draws his checkbook and places the scene in the Cloisters, a huge stage that only provides a shell and no emotion.





‘Cool’: Wise

Another transition number that opts for Robert Wise’s vision for two elements. One, how he lights up the scene little by little with the headlights of the cars in the garage, a very intelligent decision. Second, because of how it breaks the fourth wall in its ending, with all the Jets looking directly at the camera, at the viewer, becoming aware of the film itself and adapting its theatrical heritage.

‘Tonight (Quintet)’: Wise

The number where various plots, various voices and all the characters come together singing and showing how they prepare for the final climax. Both versions are spectacular, but there is a detail that makes the balance tip for the ’61 version. What is this about placing Anita singing in a church? In the original, she prepares to receive her partner in bed, putting on a babydoll and proving that she is by far the most charismatic character, which here is reduced to a woman praying for her man.

The Rumble: Spielberg

A number that suits the spectacular nature that Spielberg grants and his technical virtuosity. The number in 1961 was too artificial and theatrical, and here it is much more exciting and with some camera movements that put the viewer in the fight that will mark everything.

Still from ‘West Side Story’.



‘I feel pretty’: tie

Once again two different visions, the simplicity of Robert Wise, who with four dancers and a set is enough to create a fun and vital number, and Spielberg, who takes a profusion of scenarios for a walk in the shopping center where Maria works. This time both work.

‘Somewhere’: Spielberg

One of Spielberg’s best decisions is to turn Doc’s character into his widow and give Rita Moreno the lead. A nod to the original, but much more. His character acts as a link between the two bands, shows what unites them over what differentiates them and also brings back the best actress from the original cast who, at last, we hear singing with her real voice. She gives him an unforgettable and emotional moment singing the somewhere. Spiky hairs.

‘A boy like that’: Wise

There are not many differences between both versions. It’s a powerful song, at a transcendent moment in history, but as happens with all numbers, comparing Rita Moreno with Ariana DeBose always puts the balance in favor of Robert Wise’s version.





Finale: Spielberg

As in the beginning, Spielberg shines again in the end. Spielberg’s version places the character of Rita Moreno in the scene providing more emotion, and although both end with a crane moving away from the characters, Wise opts for the last shot before that movement to be a Maria in mourning, with a veil black, a somewhat forced image. Here Spielberg’s crane underlines one of the most beautiful moments of the work, when the two gangs raise Tony’s body. Little by little the director moves away and ends up framing everything from the hole of a fire escape, a precious decision to close.

Final Score: Spielberg 6 – Wise 7

