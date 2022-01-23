Violeta Magriñán recounts how her last visit to a psychologist was

Mental health is occupying the place in the media that it should have been given for years. Considered a taboo subject until very recently, more and more celebrities are encouraged to talk about their problems with anxiety, depression, panic attacks and even suicide attempts to fight against stigma and encourage other people to ask for help. . Violeta Magriñán already did it at the time and now she has recounted how her last visit to the psychologist was after three months without going.

Ángel Martín, Tamara Gorro, Paula Vázquez, Rocío Carrasco, Laura Escanes, Javi Martín… These are just some of the famous Spaniards who in recent times have been launching themselves to challenge their experiences with mental health problems, from depression to bipolar disorders, psychotic breaks and suicide attempts.

On the international scene, this trend has a bit of an advantage and although Nicole Kidman, for example, has just confessed that she suffered from depression while filming The hours, other artists such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato or Ariana Grande admitted having gone through very difficult times in this regard.

Living exposed is something that does not help in these cases and that is why there are many influencers who are suffering from these problems. Violeta Magriñán is one of them and in her latest Instagram stories she has recounted her last visit to the specialist with whom she has been treating her mental state for some time.

Violeta Magriñán talks about her visit to the psychologist Instagram

“I just got home after 10 am away but happy. It’s been a productive day, good news in the morning, meetings, training and I’ve gone back to therapy with my psychologist, I haven’t been there for more than three months and… mistake ”, He has begun by saying in an impressed writing on a photo of him.

“I usually make the mistake of going to the psychologist when the glass is already full and overflows, when I can’t take it anymore…”, he confessed, referring to the fact that, like many people, he does not ask for help until reaches a limit situation.





“I have cried for an hour while talking to her but I have felt better than after any relaxation treatment, as if I had removed a 100kg backpack from my back”, concluded Violeta Magriñán, who has felt comfortable returning to therapy very well.

The first time the young woman spoke publicly about this was shortly after leaving survivors 2019, reality show where she met her current partner, Fabio Colloricchio. “It’s a subject that makes me very ashamed and I shouldn’t… But it hurts, it weighs me down a lot. I’ve been dealing with this for two and a half years, it’s fucked up,” he expressed at the time, reflecting the difficulty that many people have in recognizing and share what happens to them.