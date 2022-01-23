UFC 270 LIVE: Ngannou vs. Gane and Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Summary and result of the UFC 270 show

The show came to an end UFC 270, which gave us Francis Ngannou endorsing his heavyweight title against Cyril Gane, already Deiveson Figueiredo recovering his flyweight title against Mexican Brandon Moreno, fight that already visualizes in the near future the fourth episode.

Francis Ngannou remains the UFC heavyweight champion by defeating Frenchman Cyril Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Round 5: Cerebral duel of Francis, who saw Cyril already very tired. The French tried to apply punishment and take to the canvas. He almost got the punishment on his leg, but the Cameroonian managed to escape and mount his rival. Win I look at the end to avoid the blows and the knockout to take the fight to the cards. Wide favorite the African to retain.

Round 4: Earn is already tired and his kicks are no longer as effective, an unbeatable option for Ngannou to look for a couple of takedowns. Cyril gets tired in the chapter, more looking to avoid the punishments of the Cameroonian. The bell saves him.

Round 3: The champion asserts his category with a pair of takedowns, which undoubtedly surprise Gane, who has to raise his defense as soon as he stands up. An elbow and a kick to the face do not bend Francis, who sees with bad luck that in his last takedown the bell would save his rival.

Round 2: The Frenchman seems to have better agility than the champion, who in turn tries to assert his power. There is a lot of distance between the two, which Cyril tries to shorten with front kicks. A reversible to the head adds points to Gane, who made little acknowledgment of receiving a right hand from Francis.

Round 1: Win seeks to assert his leg agility, while the champion wants to assert his power. The Frenchman seeks submission at the fence, but he looks more effective with kicks to the abdomen. Good presentation of the challenger.

they face Cameroonian Francis Ngannou and Frenchman Cyril Gane, for him UFC heavyweight championship.

The octagon gradually prepares to receive the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who seek to defend his scepter against the interim champion, Cyril Win.

Brandon Moreno loses the UFC flyweight title. Deiveson Figueiredo takes the victory by unanimous decision with identical cards 48-47.

Round 5: A demolition by Moreno stars in the start of the last episode, however Deiveson managed to connect him and send him to the canvas for seconds. The last seconds of the fight was a real street brawl, and both feel like winners. The fight goes to the cards.

Round 4: Little action in the episode, which stands out in the attempt to knock down and submit Figueiredo, although without much success. Brandon looked for the kicks to the face, but the Brazilian made a show of defense. The last assault is coming.

Round 3: Deiveson was lucky enough to land a big hook to the face that doubled Brandon’s legs, but he didn’t go looking for the Mexican. The Brazilian got a couple more takedowns, but could not specify the punishment, the last one, “thanks” to the clock. Moreno is saved.

Round 2: Deiveson looks for the takedowns, but Brandon makes good use of his fists. The Brazilian receives a lot of damage to the face and the liver area, while trying to knock down his rival. The Mexican already shows more confidence in the brawl.

Round 1: Study round between Moreno and Figueiredo. Both remained on the hunt, and the Brazilian at times sent the brawl to the fence.

Both begin to display their own styles, but it is Deiveson who connects the specific blows at the end of the episode.

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

The duel between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo begins, for the UFC flyweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo He already goes out to the octagon, in search of recovering the company’s fly scepter.

And to the rhythm of the band, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno heads to the surface, accompanied by the support of hundreds of fans at the Honda Center.

Brandon Moreno is close to going out to the octagon, to defend his UFC flyweight title against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Michel Pereira celebrates in style, after defining his victory by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Round 3: Pereira delivers a combination of kicks and blows to the face. Fialho concentrates a lot on the protection towards the cut on the eyebrow. The Brazilian looks for it and manages to find it. Andre takes the brawl to the fence, albeit without much success. The Portuguese resists a fight that the Brazilian has already sought to send to a decision. A blow to soft zones by Andre seals the end of the fight.

Round 2: Pereira returns to the old ways. He goes to the front, and manages to touch the Portuguese. Fialho already has damage to his face, and the Brazilian manages to take the fight to the canvas. The clock saves Andre.

Round 1: Pereira shows off his leg movement, but Fialho responds with knee attempts to the face. The Brazilian tries to send the fight to the canvas but he is not so confident and fast. The Brazilian came from less to more in the episode.

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fiahlo (welterweight)

The third brawl of the night begins, now with the Brazilian Michel Pereira and the Portuguese Andr Fialho

Michael Morales, who has just made history for Ecuador, meets Brandon Moreno, with whom he melts in a big hug…

Round 1: Just as the brawl began, so it ended. Nurmagomedov applies submission, and takes the victory.

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov

The second fight of the main card begins, between the American Cody Staman and the Russian Said Nurmagomedov

If you are near the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, you can go see the Brandon Moreno fight totally live.

The set of Xolos from Tijuana is transmitting on their screens the function UFC 270.

Round 1: Great display of effectiveness by Morales, who dealt severe damage to his rival, manages to connect his rival’s face on the right a couple of times, and takes out the TKO. Spectacular victory for Michael Morales.

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

The first fight of the main card begins between the Ecuadorian Michael Morales and the American Trevin Giles

Barcelos’ effort is not enough in the last round, and the judges determine victory by unanimous decision for Victor Henry, with a triple card 30-27.

Round 3: Barcelos seeks to finish the fight quickly. Henry enters the game, but is already tagged. The Brazilian seeks to take advantage of the open door; and although Henry manages to connect interesting knees, he can no longer be seen with the power in the past rounds. Victory will be defined by the judges.

Round 2: Henry takes the initiative in combat. Barcelos tries to respond, but the American resists the rival’s blows well. They have a good exchange of blows, although Victor is the one who looks better in combat.

Round 1: Both aesthetes hold nothing back, although it is Barcelos who shows a better right-left combination. Henry seeks to respond with kicks, but the Brazilian uses his hands again. The American manages to land a couple of interesting blows on Barcelos, who in the last seconds is severely affected thanks to knees from his rival.

The last preliminary fight of UFC 270 begins, which will face Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry

Brandon Moreno, upon his arrival at the Honda Center; to start getting ready for his defense within the UFC fly belt…

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Maddalena resolves the fight in the first round. The Australian goes all out on the attack, and based on powerful left blows he ends up with Rodríguez to take the victory by TKO.

Brandon Moreno highlights his physical and mental qualities to arrive ready to defend his title…

“Many emotions, many contrasts, because on the one hand there is all the drama in which they have put the fight, but I have already said it many times, I consider myself a mentally unbreakable person, my body only finds a way to keep me motivated”.

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Great fight that goes to the decision, and that Gravely ends up taking by unanimous decision over the Brazilian, with cards 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

The Mexican Genaro Valdez He expected to have a dream debut in the UFC, however he has a bitter memory, after falling by TKO in the first round.

Brandon Moreno reflected on his social networks the occasion in which two fans They sent him a replica of his flyweight championship, made of LEGO pieces. Without a doubt, an unforgettable title for the Tijuana native.

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Jurez (flyweight)

Bad news for the Latino fans within the UFC, since Argentina’s Silvana Gómez fell by submission to the American Demopoulos.

The first fight on the card has taken place, and the first result fell…

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (flyweight)

The Canadian esthete took the brawl to a decision, which was resolved in her favor with a unanimous decision victory 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

Complete fight card of UFC 270: preliminary and stellar

This is the billboard that we will have this day from the Honda Center, in California.

STAR BILLBOARD

Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fiahlo

Cody Stamman vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman

PRELIMINARY BILLBOARD

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdaine

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Peter Rodriguez

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Silvana Gomez vs. vanessa demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Welcome to the UFC party!!!

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. This Saturday, January 22, the UFC could give the Mexican fans a new chapter worth telling. the function UFC 270 give us the third duel between the Mexican Brandon Moreno and the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo; with the dispute, neither more nor less, of the flyweight world championship.

The Tijuana native, last summer He gave us a spectacular fight, and with a victory over Figueiredo he kept the sash of Dana White’s company; leaving the table set to complete the trilogy, which will be completed this weekend, in Anaheim, California.

Said combat will be the appetizer of the night, in a function that will also be seen the fight for the UFC heavyweight championship, which will be defined in a duel between the champion Francis Ngannoy against Cyril Gane.

Do not miss all the emotions that it has reserved for us UFC 270 with the dispute of both scepters, through our traditional MINUTE BY MINUTE in BRAND Claro.

