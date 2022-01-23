UFC 270: Brandon Moreno fell to Deiveson Figueiredo and lost his flyweight title

MMA: UFC 270-Moreno vs. Figueiredo (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/Reuters)

The UFC has a new champion flyweight. It’s about the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo, who was imposed by unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno in Anaheim, California and regained his belt, after the Tijuana native was unable to successfully complete his first championship defense.

The fight was even and had to be decided by the cards, where the Mexican fell 48-47 for the three judges, so the defeat was confirmed in an indisputable way and caused the disappointment of dark on the quadrilateral.

Brandon assured that the strategy of Figueiredo was higher, since was shot down three times and he had moments of crisis on the canvas, from where he was able to leave to match the process of the meeting; but nevertheless, it wasn’t enough to bring down the native of Pará, Brazil.

Moreno vs Figueiredo on the UFC 270 It was the third fight between the two and the first in which Daico could be imposed on The Assassin Baby, since in the first match there was a surprise draw. In the second edition the winner was Brandon and finally Figueiredo prevailed until the third edition, where regained his flyweight title.

After the result, Figueiredo dared to challenge Moreno for a fourth fight between the two, although on this occasion he invited it to take place on Mexican soil, while the fervor of victory was in full swing.

During the immediate post-defeat interview, Brandon Moreno He sent a message to his fans and assured that he has come out of worse defeats, with a view to a possible rematch, once the cold fight is analyzed.

“I think I deserved the win, but it is what it is. Many times I have fallen and got up again.

One of the most outstanding features of this reissue was the appearance of Henry Cejudo in the corner of the Brazilian, because it was key for him to show a different face and the eventual victory, he used to be close to dark in the past and is one of the most proven fighters today.

In social networks, messages of support for the Mexican began to shine, who after his victory last June 12, 2021, rose in popularity and became one of the idols for lovers of mixed martial arts.

While some of his followers criticized the decision of the judges and they questioned the cards with the same marker, others validated the result, applauded Moreno’s intensity and set the date for the rematch between the two fighters, since the main sensation after the fight was that of a fourth edition between the two.

The fight ended intensely, with a brutal exchange of blows and on the verge of collapse in either of the two athletes; However, the global procedure was much more cautious and they did not shine as in the last fight between the two.

Figueiredo took the preference of the judges after performing three knockdowns that showed Moreno and that made the live bets wobble, which marked the Mexican as a favorite.

Brandon he could not impose his strategy on the octagon and ended up giving in to the attacks of the Brazilian, who entangled him based on his surprising and powerful jabs, especially after the first two rounds. Finally Moreno bet on looking for a careful knockout on the bell that he did not getAfter a good defense of Figueiredo.

