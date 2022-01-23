Turn your smartphone into a portable Xbox

(Photo: Nacon)

For all those who have a Xbox GamePass and those who do not want to invest in a Nintendo Switch or who prefer the Microsoft game library than Nintendo’s, turn your smartphone into a “portable console”is the definitive option.

Yes OK microsoft has never released an Xbox handheld (and probably never will), it’s possible to turn a smartphone into one, which despite the above, is official to the brand. This is possible with the Xbox video game membership and Nacon RIG MG-X controller.

It is a brand-licensed mobile control that works with any phone with Android 6 and later systems with screens up to 6.7 inches. It has all the buttons of a standard Xbox One controller, which should make any of the games available on Game Pass run smoothly.

Connects to Android smartphone via Bluetooth and offers up to 20 hours of autonomy (it is charged via USB-C) to play any title available in the Game Pass or any other compatible game, thus turning the phone into a “portable console”.

(Photo: Nacon)

It includes two joysticks, triggers and right bumpers, in addition, as mentioned above, it can be adjusted to the size of the smartphone. However, reviews suggest the triggers are hard to press all the way down which makes it a big problem when playing some titles like Forza Horizon 5, among others.

It requires the user to put more force than they normally would in order to correctly press the triggers, causing the game to become complicated after a couple of hours, causing discomfort and even pain in the hands.

Also, some have pointed out that they have had Complications when pairing the control with the cell phone.

This official Xbox customizable version can be found at stores like Amazon or Walmart for an average price of USD $100, although it can vary depending on the store and the shipping cost.

(Photo: Nacon)

According to the latest data revealed, Xbox Game Pass exceeded 25 million subscribers. The last report -which had been released at the beginning of 2021- spoke of 18 million users, so the jump is more than important. This trend may be further accentuated by the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard.

“We will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, as well as new titles from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog. Also, today we announced that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass.” phil spencer in the statement that was released.

That was not all, since the video games that will be incorporated into the catalog during the rest of the month were also revealed, which will be added to those that already arrived in the first half of January: Gorogoa (console and PC), Olija (console and PC), The Pedestrian (console and PC), Embr (console and PC), Mass Effect Legendary Edition (console and PC), Outer Wilds (console and PC), Spelunky 2 (console and PC) and The Anacrusis (console and PC).

These are the titles that are already available in the catalog: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (console and PC), Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (console and PC), Windjammers 2 (console and PC), Windjammers 2 (console and PC), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC), Pupperazzi (console and PC), Hitman Trilogy (console and PC), Death’s Door (console and PC), Nobody Saves the World (console and PC), Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (console and PC).

KEEP READING:

Skype added new function to zoom in video calls

The best memes for the sudden devaluation of cryptocurrencies

Student verification for discounts was withdrawn by Apple