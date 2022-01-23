Triumphant return! Johnny Depp will star in a film about Louis XV | News from Mexico

CITY OF MEXICO.- After a big dispute with his ex-wife and his official departure from the world of cinema in Hollywood, Johny Depp was chosen to play the French King Louis XV for a new film to be directed by Maiwenn, marking the 58-year-old actor’s first leading role following ongoing legal issues with Amber Heard.

At the moment, the title and plot of the period film are unknown, although it is speculated that will tell the life of the controversial French monarch who ruled for 59 years, which would be the longest reign in the existence of France since Louis XIV, another rumor confirmed by the magazine Variety is that filming will begin in the summer of this year.

This film will be a production of Why Not Productions, headquartered in Paris, of Pascal Caucheteux Y Gregoire Sorlat, Y Wild Bunch International who will handle worldwide sales.

Also, this film whose title is being kept secret, will take place for three months on Parisian stages, the main location being the Palace of Versailles.

For her part, Maiwenn will play Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was the last mistress of Louis XV, also known by his nickname “The Well Beloved”, who she was beheaded during the French Revolution, Meanwhile he controversial king died as one of the most hated figures after being accused of corruption and debauchery.

What many of the users wonder about this production is the original language, as there are those who doubt that it will be shot in English, which is unlikely. Considering it, Depp will possibly be required to work in French, although it would not be a problem for the famous after living several years in France with Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his daughter Lily Rose Depp.

Why did Johnny Depp leave the cinema?

It should be remembered that the American actor was accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of domestic violence, which caused him to ‘fall from grace’ in Hollywood, for the defamation case against the British tabloid The Sun, so Depp hasn’t faced much backlash in Europe.

His last film was in 2020 with “Minamata” by Andre Levitas, a film that tells the story of war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

And now with this protagonist on the history of Louis XV, andThe American actor will mark one of his first significant works from the case he lost against the aforementioned British media for the article about the relationship he had with his ex-partner.

In addition, Johnny Depp had to move away from major Hollywood productions due to Heard’s accusations, causing a stir in 2020 and the reason why spun off from Warner Brothers’ “Fantastic Beasts” franchises, where he gave life to Gellert Grindelwald.