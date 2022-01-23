Trainer explains that walking is the best cardio to lose fat

Fitness trainer and bodybuilder Paul Revelia shares how he has used low-impact steady-state cardio, basically walking, to lose fat while trying to lose weight.

Trainer and bodybuilder Paul Revelia has made several videos in which he explains his tactics to lose weight before a physical competition, and how he uses walking as his primary form of cardio. In a new YouTube post, Revelia explains why she opts for this low-impact approach, walking instead of something like running, and why it’s important for fat loss.

“The energy deficit and oxygen deficit that is created by sprinting can really backfire,” he says. “First of all, you’re not using fat as your primary fuel source… the lower the intensity of the activity, the greater the use of fat as the primary fuel source.”

He goes on to show off his usual cardio routine, which consists of five 30-minute walking sessions. If you find that you do not lose weight with this routine, do not add time to your sessions, but intensity, increasing the incline and speed of the treadmill to continue walking for only 30 minutes at a time.

And so that you never miss a session, Revelia has placed its treadmill right in front of the TV so that this time also serves as entertainment. “Try to make your cardiovascular exercise, your daily routine, pleasant”, He says. “If it’s something that doesn’t excite you or give you pleasure, you’re much less likely to do it.”

Just as important as exercise, of course, is diet, especially when your goal is fat loss. “You can’t just do cardio and expect to lose weight if you’re not paying attention to your nutrition”Revelia says. “Certain types of cardio are actually going to increase your hunger…if you do certain types of cardio you’re going to end up eating more to offset that energy,” he says.

“You have to have a basic understanding of your daily caloric intake and your daily activity,” he adds. “You burn calories not just when you’re doing cardio, but throughout the day… I’m not a big fan of severely restricting calories to lose weight, because it’s short-term. At first you are going to lose weight, but what happens is that in the end you are not going to be able to continue with the low-calorie approach, your body is going to adapt, you are going to start restricting your movements, there is going to be a conservation of energy, so I prefer that we take an approach where we understand the balance between how many calories we’re taking in and the movement we’re doing.

