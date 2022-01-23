Tom Cruise Iron Man would be more powerful than Robert Downey Jr

Last year saw the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters after months of rumors surrounding its production, and it seems that Marvel Studios is repeating the strategy with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There are many rumored cameos for Doctor Strange 2, but the strangest is that of Tom Cruise in the role of Iron Man, who would be more powerful than Robert Downey Jr.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse have turned their attention to Doc Strange 2, the next Marvel Studios movie that will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. One of the rumors suggests that we will see a Iron Man variant played by Tom Cruise; An alleged leaked photograph shows the actor in his motion capture suit, although it is not confirmed that the photograph is real.

Rumors suggest that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a celebration of Marvel, much like Spider-Man: No Way Home was of Spider-Man. Due to this, it is speculated that we will see cameos of characters that belong to the entire history of Marvel in the cinema, as well as characters that we did not get to see like the rumored one. Tom Cruise from Iron Man.

This week’s rumor assures that the Tom Cruise’s Iron Man would be much more powerful than Robert Downey Jr.’s., Well, he would have 3 infinity gems in his possession, he would have more advanced armor and he keeps Thanos’s head preserved in a jar. If true, this Iron Man would be the most powerful human we’ve ever seen in the MCU.

Currently the participation of Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s still a rumour, so we’ll have to wait for the movie to hit theaters in a few more months. Most likely, Marvel Studios wants to keep the number of cameos that Doctor Strange 2 will have a secret, so don’t expect these surprises to show up in the movie’s trailers.