“Titanic”: the amount that an actor who barely appeared for a minute in the film continues to earn | Reece Thompson | 20th Century Studios | Royalties | stories | EC Stories | REVTLI | ANSWERS

Can you imagine having had a brief appearance in one of the films blockbusters in history and collect royalties for that small job after 25 years? Well, that is the fortune that Reece Thompson lives, who only appeared in a couple of scenes at 5 years of age and who still collects royalties for his role in ‘Titanic’.

‘Titanic’ is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. that enchanted many generations, and despite having served 25 years since its premiere, his presence does not leave the sentimental memory of his fans. Today when he comes out on television, with his 3 hours and 14 minutes long, generates a good audience peak, so no matter what the years go by, it continues to be profitable.

Now both the Screen Actors Guild as the Federation of American Television and Radio Artists. stipulate that the image rights of each artist “begin to be perceived from the launch on video/DVD, cable and retransmission on free or pay television”, and the amount of the payment depends on the contract type and success.

This implies that, thanks to the emergence of reissues, revivals and television broadcasts of ‘Titanic’, none of the cast members has stopped collecting a considerable amount of money, as is the curious case of Canadian Reece Thompson.

They probably don’t remember Thompson’s name, and it’s completely normal. The Canadian played an Irish boy aged between five and six who crosses the path of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), and because of the shipwreck he loses his mother and his sister. In the feature film, Thompson barely appears in three scenes and only had one sentence, but his face may be remembered for the expressiveness of his gaze.

In an interview with Business Insider, Thompson revealed that he barely remembers the casting process he went through to land his role in ‘Titanic,’ but he couldn’t be more grateful that he did because of the royalties that roll into his account over the years. of more than two decades.

At the time he charged $30,000 for appearing in ‘Titanic’, but according to his stipulated contract, he continued to receive money intended for his education and at one point even to be able to buy a car.

Clearly the amount that it has been receiving has been decreasing, but since ‘Titanic’ has not lost its validity, it is still very noteworthy. Right now get around 300 and 400 euros: “It’s weird, because it’s not present in my head anymore. Not that I’m wondering when another ‘Titanic’ check is coming. Simply when it arrives I say to myself ‘great, $100 tip’”, says the exactor. It is estimated that the union issues between 1.5 and 1.6 million checks with this type of rights per year.

Thompson, who started out in show business as a child model and had to practice an Irish accent for ‘Titanic’, he’s away from the movies now. Today he is 33 years old and works as director of marketing at the Brian Head Resort, a hotel in Utah dedicated to skiing and snowboarding. When it comes to ‘Titanic’ royalties, there hasn’t been a luckier kid than Reece Thompson.

