‘Ticket to Paradise’, the new film by George Clooney and Julia Roberts, stops filming due to COVID

The pandemic has forced a large number of filming of series and movies to be delayed, either due to restrictions or positive cases within the team. Now, the next to join this long list due to Omicron’s enormous progress is ‘Ticket to Paradise’, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

According to Yahoo!, the shooting of the film in Australia has been stopped due to a huge outbreak of the virus in the state of Queensland. To make matters worse, all this has happened when there were only two weeks left to finish recording it. Local reports suggest that it could be about three months before it is safe to return to work. so both actors are back in the United States.

Its premiere was scheduled for September 30 this year, although it had already been delayed once, and now its official date is October 21. However, it is not yet known how these months without any progress will affect the plans.

A wedding in Bali

Clooney and Roberts had already shared the screen in films like ‘Ocean’s Eleven (Make game)’. On this occasion, they will also play a divorced couple, although the story is totally different. Their mission will be to travel to Bali, where their teenage daughter is about to embark on a dead-end marriage, just like her parents’, and they will try to avoid it at all costs.

The director and screenwriter of this new romantic comedy from Universal Pictures is Ol Parker (‘Mamma Mia! Again and Again’) and completing the cast Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd.