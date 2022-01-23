This is the Scandinavian royal looking to be a TikTok star – Revista Para Ti

This is Princess Leah Behn. He already has more than 100,000 followers on his account.

From the Nordic area of ​​Europe, precisely Norway, there is a young member of royalty who seeks to succeed in the popular video social network. Is about Leah Behn.

Although still a long way from the highest paid tiktokers in the world, the king’s 16-year-old granddaughter harald from norway He doesn’t let the nobility of his background stand in his way to social media stardom.

Unlike her cousins, among whom is the princess ingrid alexandra, who will soon turn 18, Leah does not have an official role in the royal family and does not have any title., although He is sixth in the line of succession to the throne. This means that you are free to put your day to day on the digital storefront.

So the daughter of the princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn, who committed suicide on Christmas day 2019, often shares videos of his lifestyle on the favorite platform of the youngest, where he already exceeds 120,000 followers.

When she is not dancing with her mother, she dedicates herself to her main interest, the videos in which she provides fashion and beauty advice.. Something that he also does from his Instagram account, where he has more than 70,000 fans.

Proof of his career in the networks is on the rise is that he won the award for Best Beauty Influencer of the Year at Norway’s Vixen Awards, after having debuted on the red carpet at the event organized by none other than Kylie Jenner for Kylie Cosmetics earlier that year.

Recently, she shared with her followers her nightly skin care routine, as well as a transformation made with the famous character’s makeup. Natalie Portman in the award-winning film ‘Black Swan’. In another, he lip-synches a monologue by Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the city while putting on makeup and in another he emulates the Grinch himself.

Multifaceted and multiplatform, she also blogs for her thousands of followers on YouTube, and in one of her latest videos she reveals that she has spent Christmas in Los Angeles, where her mother’s boyfriend lives, the Hollywood shaman Shaman Durek.