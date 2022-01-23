This is how Chivas remains in the standings with the draw against Querétaro

Chivas de Guadalajara closed Day 2 with a painful setback versus Pachuca 2-1 inside the tournament Closure 2022. Two childish errors by the rojiblancos gave the local goals and with it the victory of the Tuzos, for which the rojiblanco team was forced to get the victory this afternoon against Querétaro, but they could barely match the duel 1-1 for Matchday 3 at the Akron Stadium.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022 +

Those led byr Michel Leaño lost the inertia of the leaders Cruz Azul, Pumas and the Tuzos themselves in the fight for the first place in the classification. The Sacred Flock had in his hands the possibility of continuing with the good step, but they had a stumble that could not be reversed during the visit of the white roosters that they have not managed to win in the campaign and that on this date they took an important point.

With four points in his hands, Chivas is placed in the seventh position of the classification momentarily below squads such as Pumas, Pachuca, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Puebla, to mention a few, since the Date 3. The first three add victories in this start of the competition waiting for what they do this weekend.

In the middle zone of the classification the positions are closer with several teams that only accumulate one point out of a possible nine. Up to six squads add up to a unit on these three dates and keep fighting for the low places in the classification. Tigres UANL and León stand out, two squads used to fighting at the top.

These are the matches for this Day 3: San Luis 0-1 Juárez FC, Mazatlán 1-2 Toluca, Chivas 1-1 Querétaro, León-Pachuca, América-Atlas, Monterrey-Cruz Azul. The activity continues this Sunday with the following matches: Pumas vs. Tigres at 12:00 p.m., Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa at 7:00 p.m. and Puebla vs. Xolos still has no designated date.