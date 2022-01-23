They discover that the far side of the Moon is covered with “sticky” soil and small craters

Images taken by the rover show that much of the fine metal mesh on its wheels is covered in dirt.

A team of Chinese researchers recently published a study in the journal Science Robotics stating that the floor of the far side of the Moon, in addition to being full of small craters and lacking the smooth oceans of solidified lava that dot the other side , is “sticky“.

The researchers obtained this data thanks to the Yutu-2 rover, part of the Chinese Chang’e 4 mission, which in 2019 became the first mission to land on the far side of the Moon.

Images taken by the rover show that much of the fine metal mesh on its wheels is covered in dirt that it has collected while rolling on the lunar surface.

That detail contrasts sharply with the experience of Yutu-2’s predecessor, Yutu, which landed on the near side in 2013. Although both rovers have almost identical designs, the original Yutu never accumulated large mounds of dirt on its wheels for more than two years. exploration, only some fine powder.

According to experts, this is probably because the volcanic activity on the far side ceased earlier than on the near side, so its soil is older and has been exposed to the harsh conditions of space for longer.

The process itself is known as space weathering, and involves the absorption of repeated impacts by micrometeorites, which pulverize the dirt into finer particles, melt it, and coalesce it into larger, irregularly shaped glassy droplets, called agglutinates.

These irregular shapes can intertwine with each other more easily, forming large lumps. Because the farside surface is older and more worn, it makes sense that it would have a higher number of aggregateswhich are stickier and stick to the wheels more easily.

On the other hand, Yutu-2 also found many small craters. Of the 88 craters the team documented in the study, 57 were less than 10 meters wideand only 2 were more than 60 meters wide.

The new data provided by the rover may help researchers better understand the history and characteristics of the mysterious far side of the Moon.