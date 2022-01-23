These are the five Netflix movies most watched by Colombians

Almost at the end of the first month of this 2022, Colombians have consumed various products from the different streaming platforms that were published in the last months of last year, but in particular they have seen five productions or films presented on Netflix. In the top five we do not find a great variety, since it is from the action film, such as Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, as Mother, which is in the science fiction genre.

One of the most watched films and, likewise, the most criticized, is Don’t look up where Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are the protagonists of this controversial film. On your side, DiCaprio confessed that for a long time he was looking to act in a film with an environmental background, Although he acknowledged that few people want to hear opinions about climate change and possibly, as with such news, so will this movie.

5. The wasteland

This film is a psychological thriller that mixes drama, mystery and horror. It tells the story of a family that lives isolated from the rest of society, whose tranquility will be disturbed by a terrifying presence that will test the ties that unite them. This is a movie directed by David Casademunt, who made his presentation during the last Sitges Festival.

4. Unforgivable

Released from prison after serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is reinserted into a society that refuses to forgive her past. His only hope for redemption is to find the little sister he had to leave behind. That film was directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

3. Impudent

Grace (Alyssa Milano), a prominent mystery writer and crime expert, is rushing back to her family home in Washington, DC because her estranged sister calls her. When her sister is murdered and her double life as a webcamer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cold Detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case. Based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts.

2. Mother / Android

Georgia, along with her boyfriend Sam, embarks on a dangerous journey to flee their country, which is immersed in a war against artificial intelligence. Days before the arrival of their first child, the couple must reach No Man’s Land, a stronghold against the rising androids, hoping to reach safety before giving birth.

1. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make a terrifying discovery: a massive comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem is that nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour to warn humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, an animated morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

