There is a president for the necessary time, affirms AMLO about his health

After undergoing a cardiac catheterization yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that his health is fine and that, if the Creator, science and nature allow it, his term will end until 2024.

In a video broadcast on his social networks this Saturday morning, the head of the Executive narrated that the doctors suggested him to have a catheterization after a stress test was done 15 days ago as part of his supervision after suffering 8 years ago a heart attack.

The procedure was already scheduled for weeks ago, but since he got sick with Covid-19, he had to wait to recover and until yesterday he was able to go to have it done.

The president added that in the catheterization, which lasted half an hour, the doctors found his arteries fine and after spending the night at the Central Military Hospital, this morning he returned to the National Palace, where he lives.

“I have a desire to return to the tours and that was stopping me; and the doctors authorize me that I can lead my normal life, that is, that I can apply myself thoroughly and that there is a president for a time, the necessary, the indispensable, the basic, to carry out the changes and the transformation”, he expressed. Lopez Obrador.

