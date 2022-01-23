The Weeknd thinks Angelina Jolie is ‘his ultimate muse’

Angelina Jolie opens Instagram and breaks a world record.

Rumors about the alleged relationship they would maintain Angelina Jolie and Abel Tesfaye better known as The Weeknd, began to circulate on social networks last July. At that time, the couple? was seen having dinner, and the thing did not end there because days later they met again for dinner and were even seen at a concert together.

These rumors about their alleged relationship were even more after the publication of The Weeknd’s last song, ‘Here We Go’. The lyrics are very revealing, because in it, the singer refers to a movie star with whom he has a relationship. “My new girl is a movie star, who I love and make scream like Neve Campbell in ‘Scream,’ she sings on her new song.

Although they are quite reserved when it comes to talking about their relationship, sources close to the couple have given us the sauce we need, since they have spoken about all this. In a statement for Us Weekly, the aforementioned source says that the artist sees Angelina as “his ultimate muse”.

The aforementioned source reveals that Abel and Angelina have “more things in common than people think.” Despite its good attunement, this connection would not be romantic, but rather inspiring for the artist. “They have seen each other several times, but there is nothing romantic between them, at least that is what they tell their friends,” he relates. Interestingly, a different source hinted a few weeks ago that the two are in a relationship, but that they want to keep it secret.

Apparently they started getting along because Angelina’s children are very fans of the singer. “They are crazy about him and love his music,” explains the first source. She adds, “They’ve all become quite close, and the kids are so cool that their mom has a connection to The Weeknd.”

