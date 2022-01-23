the service is improving its tool to transfer them

WhatsApp has recently taken the first steps to be able to migrate your conversations from Android to iOS and vice versa, although at the moment it is something reserved for very specific terminals. The good news is that there are already traces of improvements to that feature to cover more Android phone models.

Android 12 as the only requirement to send all WhatsApp chats on Android to a new iPhone





Those traces are in a beta of version 22.2.74 of WhatsApp, to which WABetaInfo experts have had access. Migrating WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS It can be done the first time we open WhatsApp on the iPhone, without the possibility of being able to do that migration later.

The only requirement to be able to do this will be have Android version 12 installed, something that already depends on the manufacturers of the devices. To make the migration you will also need Apple’s ‘Move to iOS’ application, officially available on Google Play.

The transfer of all the data will be done wirelessly, as with the rest of the Android data, and it will surely be necessary for both phones to be charging. WhatsApp data tend to take up a lot of space on user terminals that do not monitor their storage, so It will be highly recommended to do a good cleaning before making this move.