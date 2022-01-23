the return of the 90s trick to plump up the lips

One of the most demanded aesthetic touch-ups is lip augmentation with hyaluronic acid. Many ‘influencers’, actresses, models and singers have achieved fuller lips thanks to this painless and very quick treatment that also hydrates the area and reduces the appearance of wrinkles on the lips.

However, retouching is not within the reach of all pockets since it is not enough to do it once, but it must be retouched from time to time and there is also the fact that the result is not as expected, with exaggerated lips. But for those girls who want the effect of fuller lips naturally, they can copy the beauty trick of celebrities like Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner or Alexa Demie (Maddy in ‘Euphoria’).

Alexa Demie with her lips outlined Instagram @euphoria

Faced with the rise of looking for natural cosmetic results, these celebrities have copied the ‘beauty tip’ that models used the most in the 90s: the lip liner. This article is essential to achieve volume with a single gesture and in the fastest way.

The liner becomes the key product to obtain larger lips naturally, without resorting to hyaluronic acid.

It is enough to outline the lips in a slightly darker shade of the natural color, some contour it above the line for a more voluminous result, and then apply a lipstick of the same shade or a slightly lighter one with a touch of gloss to juicy lips.

This duo of eyeliner and lipstick is one of the most used by leading models of the Z generation, such as Hailey Bieber, who has recently been seen with her lips painted in a nude color, outlined in a slightly darker tone to make them look more big.

Hailey Bieber with her makeup to attend a wedding Instagram @haileybieber

Also Kylie Jenner, the queen of lipsticks, adopts the same beauty trick with her mouth outlined in a dark nude color, with special attention to the cupid’s bow area, and gloss for a ‘plump’ effect, much juicier and one of its hallmarks.

Kylie Jenner has been using this makeup trick for years Instagram @kyliejenner

In the case of Megan Fox, she dares with the most intense colors such as red or maroon. In several of her Instagram images you can see that she chooses a liner in a more intense color than lipstick to succeed with her makeup.

Megan Fox with her lips outlined in a dark maroon tone Instagram @meganfox

For those girls who want to try this trick and show off their lips with volume, several cosmetic brands have lip liner and lip packs for sale at a very affordable price, such as Nyx Cosmetics or Kylie Cosmetics.

Nyx Cosmetics glossy set (5.56 euros) Nyx Cosmetics