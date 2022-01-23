The reasons why Nicole Kidman was outraged with Hollywood – Revista Para Ti

She is one of the most preponderant actresses in the industry where she has more than a hundred productions between series and movies. She is a consecrated star but in the beginning she did not have it easy and now she feels bereft because of her age.

With his career and his talent it seems hard to believe, Nicole Kidman revealed that he was a victim of discrimination, As he commented in an interview with the magazine Dujour, where he assured that women over 40 have less chance of starring in big productions in the cinema, attributing this position to the great filmmakers of the industry.

“It’s part of getting older and just looking at life. There is a consensus in the industry that as an actress, at 40, you’re done.“, he began saying.

“I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘Your due date is past, but I’ve had times when you were rejected and the door was closed. It’s definitely changing and moving,” added the actress.

The Australian pointed out that to act you have to “have thick skin”. For the same reason, “I carefully choose the directors I work with. It’s not about being nice. It’s about deciding that I want them to be the ship. Let them be there to help.”

Despite the discrimination experienced, he is currently showing off in his new film with Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos.

Let’s not forget one of the acclaimed HBO series, Big Little Lies, where a large part of its protagonists were over 40 years old, and Nicole Kidman was part of the cast.

With this production, it was shown that older actresses, They can achieve great productions.

