The reason why Paco Villa and ‘Perro’ Bermúdez apologized

Enrique ‘Dog’ Bermudez and Paco Villa, two of the most respected voices of Televisa (TUDN), surprised locals and strangers by posting a message on their social networks to publicly apologize for criticizing the management of Santiago Baños at the head of the America board. top brass?

“I offer a sincere apology to Club América and its board of directors and especially to Santiago Baños for the opinions expressed yesterday”, indicates the message of both commenters, like this, just the same.

“Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the club or give them the opportunity to give their position. regarding the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the hiring window ”, continues the message on both accounts.

I offer a sincere apology to Club America, its board and especially Santiago Baños, for the personal opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give them the opportunity to give their position… (1/3) – Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez) January 23, 2022

What did Paco Villa and ‘Perro’ Bermúdez say?

If you ask what they said Paco Villa and the ‘Dog’ Bermúdez, here we tell you. It turns out that one of the TUDN programs, along with Enrique Borja, the narrators criticized the fact that the Eagles have not been able to close the signing of a right-wing winger for almost a year, after the arrival of Santiago Solari.

“Everyone is contracted to players who end their contract and America cannot”Paco Villa said. “Either they don’t have wool or the directive doesn’t work?”Bermudez questioned.

“Bathrooms don’t work, right?”, Villa asked Enrique Borja, who came out smarter and avoided throwing the manager at the team owned by Televisa. This situation would have generated annoyance in the directive of America.

They will not be speaking ill of America

The apologies of the two narrators did nothing more than make the situation viral and comments, which might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

In social networks, fans have expressed themselves against the narrations and comments in the games of America, since these are usually tendentious to speak well (or not so badly) of the home team.