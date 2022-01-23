The reason Ariana Grande was thought to have died

Ariana Grande’s family thought the singer had passed away!

During the last years, Ariana Grande She has been in the public eye, not only for her new music album, the Manchester bombing, the death of Mac Miller and her split from Pete Davidson, but also for her new romance with Dalton Gomez.

The interpreter of ‘7 Rings’ has just married the real estate broker in a small, intimate and private ceremony accompanied by her loved ones and closest friends. But before this great news, Ariana gave her family a bitter moment, because they thought that the artist had died!

The reason Ari was thought to have died

Recently, Ariana celebrated twelve years with her personal Twitter account, so she took the opportunity to share some anecdotes with her followers. One of them was from 2013, when Ariana’s family thought the singer had died.

It turns out that that year, the singer shared a tweet where she explained to her Arianators that her family was extremely worried, because that day she stopped answering messages for a long time, which significantly alarmed her parents.

Her family was unable to contact the musical star by any means, and after thinking the worst for hours, she revealed that she was just taking a long nap.

It turns out that Ariana’s nap lasted 14 hours straight, all as a result of the intense workday she had had a couple of days before.

“I just slept 14 hours. My family thought he was dead.”

I just slept 14 hours my family thought I died — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2013

Did you remember this anecdote of the singer?