The Orlando Bloom habit that Katy Perry hates… but also applauds

There are habits that touch, others shock, or admire, anger, and even cause disgust. And what to do if the latter occur in the couple that loves each other? You’d have to ask Katy Perry, who recently revealed an Orlando Bloom secret that the singer loves but hates at the same time.

The couple, who over the years have become one of the most established in the show and are the parents of Daysi Dove, a year and a half, usually show their love in public or through social networks, like the one the singer recently sent to the actor on the occasion of his birthday.

“Happy 45th Birthday to the cutest, deepest, most touching, sexy and strongest man. Thank you for being a constant compass, a steady anchor, and bringing me the joy of life in every room you walk into. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and for our dear DD,” he wrote on his Instagram.

However, this does not mean that he also has his objections to the interpreter’s hobbies. This is what she confessed in an interview on the radio program “Heart Breakfast”, hosted by Jamie Theakston and Amand Holden.

On the occasion, the artist, with the humor that characterizes her, said that there is a custom that she admires from her partner and that thanks to her she maintains a perfect smile: the use of dental floss.

“He loves to wear it, thank God, because some couples don’t and it’s disgusting, and he has shiny teeth,” Katy Perry explained during the radio conversation. But then he added: “But he leaves it everywhere! On the side of my bed, in my car, on the kitchen table. I always tell him that there are dumpsters everywhere, ”said the singer in a desperate tone, causing the presenters to laugh.

One of them gave her advice: “You need to train him”, to which the artist responds in a tone of resignation. “I’ve done my best.”