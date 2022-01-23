The new installment of ‘A Quiet Place’ delays its premiere



The universe created by John Krasinski expands its cinematographic universe after the success of the first two installments







The first two installments of A peaceful place They have been a complete success with critics and audiences and two of the most recommended titles of the genre in recent years.

Now Paramount Pictures has decided to expand the universe with a new installment -apparently with other characters- that will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, who has just released the magnificent “PIG” with Nicolas Cage.

Initially this new film was going to be released on March 31 of next year but Paramount has moved dates for some of its upcoming releases and will finally hit theaters on September 22.

According to Deadline, the idea that they have in this film is that it helps establish a potential universe that the study can build in the coming years. Also, although not confirmed, it is likely that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will not reprise their roles in this installment.

"A Quiet Place" presented us with a family that lives in absolute silence to avoid being hunted by deadly creatures that detect living beings by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can lead to their death, Evelyn (Blunt) and Lee (Krasinski) are determined to find a way to protect their children at all costs.






