The Nation / Top 15 Leaders in Banks and Financial Credit Cards

BY ANGELO PALACIOS, Economy for the UNA. Master in Banking from the UCNW of Great Britain.

Today we bring our readers the list of the Top 15 Leaders in the Card Market, both from the point of view of the amount financed, as well as from the point of view of the amount of plastics in the market. The data published below does not use information from card processing entities, but rather uses the Central Bank of Paraguay as a source. From this universe we see that the first five entities already have 70% of the financing market, while the first five alone also already have 66% of the total number of plastics in circulation.

For a historical look, if we follow up from the year 2015, we see that, in terms of number of cards, the market had a total of 1,042,119 cards as of July 2015, while as of November 2021 they have 892,463 plastic cards in circulation. , a reduction of 14%. However, in terms of average financed per plastic, it has increased from G. 2,800,000 average per plastic to a current amount of G. 3,400,000, an increase of 21% in the averages. To see the complete universe, and we use dollars only to reduce the amounts of analysis, we see that banks and finance companies currently have a portfolio of financed cards of US$ 426 million, using an exchange rate of 7,000 as a reference. Below is the list of the Top 15, among 25 financial entities.

VERY IMPORTANT:

The data for this ranking is based on public information available on the website of the Central Bank of Paraguay, which is generated based on data provided by the financial entities themselves to the BCP, which do not yet have an external audit opinion. This analysis does not incorporate the possibility of property damage related to the risk of massive exchange, credit or operational fraud, nor does it include the positive or adverse effects originating in the countries where foreign entities are headquartered, which have other monitoring and prevention mechanisms. that are not covered in this analysis.

The calculations correspond to monthly cut-off dates, and are therefore static and strictly quantitative. This report does not under any circumstances imply a recommendation to invest, divest, increase or decrease deposits or positions in the financial entities of the Paraguayan system. We are the only medium and source for updating this publication and evaluation on a monthly basis. Looking at them like this on a weekly basis also by groups of factors already gives us a very useful initial view. Note that the ranking of these variables can register monthly variations. Our goal is to provide readers with an additional source of numerical information to the existing ones provided by the Central Bank of Paraguay, the Risk Rating Agencies and other Financial Advisory entities.

