The movies that are trending on HBO Max this weekend

Nothing like a weekend to enjoy a movie or series marathon. The streaming age should make things easier, but nonetheless, the barrage of content ends up overflowing our ability to choose. So we bring you the movies that are trending on HBO Max, so that “press play” does not involve any odyssey.

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

The meeting for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter is still a trend on HBO Max, even if they have passed already three weeks since its premiere. Nostalgia sells a lot and the hit they hit from WarnerMedia bringing together the cast of friends seems to have had an even greater effect among Potterheads. A perfect opportunity to get to know the vision of these adult actors about what it was like to live one of the most relevant franchises in modern cinema.

‘The Young Billionaires Club’

It was one of the last movies Kevin Spacey appeared in before he was written off in the industry. This biographical drama follows the story of Joe Hunt (Ansel Elgort) and Dean Karney (Taron Egerton), who convinced their former Harvard classmates to create an investment fund, the Billionaire Boys Club, which it would catapult them to the highest echelon of American society.

‘Always Alice’

When alice howlan, a successful professor of cognitive psychology at Harvard is diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s, his idyllic life will be fractured. History shows us how these types of illnesses can change your relationship with family and closest friends.

‘the rider’

It is one of the first movies Directed by Chole Zhao. Before entering Marvel with The Eternals and of win the oscar for Nomadland, the Chinese filmmaker presented us with this western about a talented rodeo Cowboy who cannot ride again due to a serious injury. However, this will not prevent you from searching a new identity and carve out a future for the states of America to continue practicing his passion.

‘The promise’

This unknown 2016 melodrama brought together two true stars of today’s Hollywood on screen; Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale. Their story tells of a love triangle during the fall of the Ottoman Empire in the 1920s. Michael (Oscar Isaac) and Chris (Christian Bale) fall in love with the same woman as the city they’re in collapses.