The most complete timeline of Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life

Popularly, it is believed that Leonardo Dicaprio has only one rule for his love life: relate to women under 25. And it is that, although it seems like a joke, the truth is that their 15 recognized couples have followed that condition. Although he is now in a relationship with Camila Morrone, a few models have left their mark on the sentimental history of the actor. Review everything about each of the couples of the protagonist of Don’t Look Up!

+ The 15 famous girlfriends of Leonardo DiCaprio

15. Bridget Hall (1994)

He was just taking his first steps in Hollywood when the actor fell in love with Bridget Hall. The American model, three years younger than the actor, began working at a very young age in children’s clothing commercials. However, then she made her leap and managed to establish herself as one of the best known of her generation, working for brands such as Chanel, Valentino or Versace. She met the actor at a party in Los Angeles and they were together for a few months.

14. Naomi Campbell (1995)

Leonardo DiCaprio made it clear that models are his type. And it is that his second recognized girlfriend was Naomi Campbell, with whom he had a brief but intense romance for nineteen ninety five. The British businesswoman is four years older than him, something that is striking, since her partners were always younger. Vogue has come to name her as “the undisputed queen of the catwalks”.

13. Kristen Zhang (1996-1997)

The somewhat more extensive romances began to appear in the life of the actor when he began to relate to Kristen Zhang. It was during 1996 and 1997, when both they were 22 years old, which the couple was encouraged to show themselves publicly. Without fear, they appeared holding hands at the avant premiere of the film Romeo + Juliet. She claimed that he wastoo childishAnd that’s why the relationship ended.

12. Helena Christensen (1997)

When the premiere of titanica arrived to become one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history, Leonardo DiCaprio became a global star. In this sense, all the cameras posed before him like never before and thus they discovered that he left for a few months of 1997 with Helena Christensen, who was emerging at the time as the model of the moment.

11. Amber Valletta (1998)

It is clear that, from the launch of titanica, Leonardo DiCaprio became one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. But he had a clear obsession: Amber Valletta. Since the actor discovered her on the cover of a magazine, he chased his representatives to get him her phone number so he could ask her out. And he achieve it! However, the relationship lasted only a few months. 1998.

10. Eva Herzigova (1998)

Apparently, Leonardo has not lacked time for 1998. And being in the spotlight of both the media and viewers who had enjoyed titanica, did not prevent him from continuing in the tireless search for the perfect partner. That was how a little romance with Eva Herzygova, the model who had just divorced Tico Torres, the drummer for Bon Jovi. Where did they meet? During the filming of The man in the iron mask. Despite this, the relationship did not last much longer than the work on the set.

9. Gisele Bundchen (2000 – 2005)

Who was Leonardo DiCaprio’s true love? Only the successful actor saves the answer. However, many of his followers assure that it was the Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, to whom he came to give a engagement ring. Six years younger than him, for a long time she was considered the best paid woman for her work on catwalks and commercials. The pair whited out on the 2000, but after five years They decided to announce the end of their bond.

8. Rafaeli Bar (2005 – 2011)

The actor has stood out for his fleeting loves that lasted, hopefully, for a few months. But Raphael’s Bar, an Israeli model 11 years DiCaprio’s junior, was the exception. From the 2005 formalized their relationship that lasted until 2011 with a few interruptions. The rupture had to do with the evident distance, in addition to the fact that -apparently- the protagonist of Don’t Look Up he preferred the party before a stable relationship.

7. Anne Vyalitsyna (2009)

Among the countless separations that Leonardo DiCaprio had with Bar Rafaeli, one was long enough for the interpreter to be encouraged to meet potential partners. It was in Ibiza where he first saw Anne Vyalitsyna, with whom he had an affair for a few weeks. However, after a short time he repented and decided to return with the Israeli model.

6. Blake Lively (2011)

He is not only interested in models! In the extensive list of recognized girlfriends of Leonardo DiCaprio, a very famous actress appears attracting attention. Is about Blake Lively, the protagonist of Gossip Girl who today is happily in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds. But in 2011, the actor invited her on a date at disneyland, the preferred site of the renowned interpreter.

5. Erin Heatherton (2012)

The brief romances reappeared in the life of Leonardo DiCaprio after definitively ending his relationship with Bar Rafaeli. The appointment with Blake Lively did not seem to bear fruit since, a year later, he made his relationship official with Erin Heatherton. As usual, it was a Victoria’s Secret model of only 2022 years. The young woman managed to dazzle him during the filming of The Great Gatsby.

4. Toni Garrn (2013-2014)

Born in Germany and with only 13 years she visited one of the stadiums in the framework of the World Cup in 2006. In this way, an agency discovered her and turned her into a supermodel who stood out working as an exclusive figure for Calvin Klein. All these features of Tony Garrn seemed to fall in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he was in a relationship for 2013 and 2014.

3. Kelly Rohrbach (2015)

If there is something that Leonardo DiCaprio does not lack, it is time for love. At the Council of American Fashion Designers Awards Ceremony, which took place in New York at 2015, the actor met kelly rohrbach. It was another of the young models with whom she was encouraged to live life as a couple. In a short time, the distance proved to be stronger than the love they had for each other.

2. Nina Agdal (2016)

The list does not seem to end! But before reaching the present, the famous actor was also in a relationship with Nina Agdal. It was during 2016 that he met another of the Victoria’s Secrets models. They met for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival and quickly scheduled a vacation to Malibu, Calif. But after a few months, it was all over.

1. Camila Morrone (2018 – Present)

Everything would indicate that Leonardo DiCaprio met the love of his life. They take 23 years of difference, but that is not an impediment to show that he is in love. Camila Morrone, Argentine model raised by her stepfather Al Pacino, managed to dazzle the actor. The couple began dating 2017 and, in 2020, it was confirmed when they both attended the Oscar Awards after the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Will she be the ultimate woman?