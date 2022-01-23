The Mexican actors who are succeeding in Hollywood

In recent years we have seen more presence of Mexicans in Hollywood, Not for nothing Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro González Iñárritu or Alfonso Cuarón have won Oscars as best director, but there are also actors that we see more and more often in series or movies made in the United States.

Eiza González, Salma Hayek or Alfonso Herrera are just some of the Mexican actors who They are succeeding in Hollywood and surely you have already seen some of the projects in which they have participated. Without a doubt, they put Mexico on high.

Salma Hayek

The Veracruz bears for several years working in Hollywood, an industry that is not easy at all, but with hard work he has shown that nothing is impossible. We recently saw her on House of Gucci along with Lady Gaga, Jarred Leto and Al Pacino, as if that were not enough, he was also in Eternals, one of the last Marvel movies.

Eiza Gonzalez

The actress has also been in the United States for several years to catapult her career in Hollywood, something that little by little he has achieved. We saw Eiza González in movies like Baby Driver, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw sharing credits with Dwayne Johnson, in bloodshot, Netflix movie and on Godzilla vs. Kong.

Demian Bichir

The Mexican actor began his career in our country appearing in soap operas, but for some years now he has had the opportunity to make films in Hollywood such as Alien: Covenant, The Nun, Chaos Walking, Goodzilla vs. Kong or midnight sky with George Clooney. Demián Bichir has also acted in American series such as bridge or Weeds.

Melissa Barrera

The former participant of The Academy focused on her acting career and thanks to his talent has been able to venture into Hollywood. Just in 2021 he made his debut in the American cinema with in the heights Y this 2022 premiered scream 5, a film in which he also participates.

Alfonso Herrera

Although we saw him act in different soap operas in Mexico and be part of the RBD group, Alfonso Herrera has focused on consolidating his career as an actor and that is why he has worked in popular American series like Sense8, The Exorcist, Queen of the south and recently in Ozarks, where he joins the final season as the villain.

Tony Dalton

Álvaro Luis Dalton, better known as Tony Dalton, began as doing theater in the United States, but in Mexico He rose to fame when he starred in the movie Matando Cabos, from there we saw him appear in more projects. For a long time he has participated in series such as Better Call Saul, Sense 8 and recently in hawkeye, Marvel production.

Sara Ramirez

Although he was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, he moved to the United States when he was eight years old, a country where he was able to stand out for his acting talent. His career began in Broadway plays and later in small roles in films such as Chicago or Spiderman and in series: Grey’s Anatomy, Law and Order and for now it’s on And just like that, sequel to Sex and the city.

PJG