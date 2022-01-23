The internet of Andorra, protagonist of day 3 of the Squid Game

A cyber attack on Andorra’s internet servers It has been one of the great protagonists of the third day of the Squid Games in Minecraft. In the afternoon-night until a few minutes ago, the problem has persisted in the principality, preventing its inhabitants from having a stable connection.

It has given him more sorrow than me JAJSSNSND pic.twitter.com/dr8YVakO22 – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) January 21, 2022

In fact, his own Rubius tried to contact the company several times. The company’s response was that they received a cyber attack via DDoS, so they had many problems to reestablish services in Andorra.

he begins to apologize for something that is not his fault, I feel like kicking heads and then explains that it is the fault of the Andorran internet that they have hacked him, I love him very much pic.twitter.com/1Da4aqAoVb — tri ✰ !R ⁰⁷⁹ (@hsfallie) January 21, 2022

Many content creators showed their complaints, since the Andorran company itself offers a premium service where they ensure that their connection is stable and this type of setback would not affect them at all.

Auron, Rubius, TheGrefg or Biyin were some of the main affected by it. As a result, he threw them out of the game during the Squid Game in one of the high points of the competition, in which Ibai Llanos has already been eliminated.

Andorra succumbed, it’s time to get up third world friends pic.twitter.com/KmOUEYzha2 – Farfadox (@SoyFarfadox) January 21, 2022

In fact, Grefg himself and Ibai joked about it, exchanging some tweets while the Andorran servers were still unstable and looking for a connection fix that would allow them to continue the tournament.

“I mean, I understand that losing is mad but from there to hiring a group of Russian hackers to throw the connection to those of us who are still alive… I don’t know bro @IbaiLlanos, give us a better hug.”

Do not go to live in Andorra because here the connection is better thanks to the people of @Finetwork. – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) January 21, 2022

To which Ibai, pulling spicy and mordant replied that that happens to them for living in Andorra and that with Finetwork they would not have had this problem. This inconvenience seems already solved, so everything has been left in a scare.