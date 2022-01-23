The curious diet to lose weight that Jennifer Aniston uses

It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer Aniston looks spectacular at 52 years old. In addition to taking good care of her skin and her envied hair, the actress followed a diet based on a feeding model for babies that consists of taking a portion of porridge or mashed food 14 times a day, as well as fruit smoothies and soups. to complement the daily menu. The so-called ‘baby diet’ also allows you to consume oatmeal porridge and pears with cinnamon, in addition to the portions of porridge or puree, and a healthy dinner of lean meat and vegetables.

The endocrinology expert Miguel Ángel Rubio, recalled that this type of diet puts the health of the population at risk, since “there is no scientific basis to support it”, they become an “uncontrolled fad”, and “they move away of a healthy diet. In the case of being used to lose weight, “a child’s jar has a lower caloric value than an adult meal and, therefore, logically one loses weight, above all because it mainly contains proteins and less fat content, which is why it could facilitate recovering weight more easily after stopping the diet and even gain more kilos than they have lost”.

He explains that in the case of a healthy person, the body is able to withstand this type of diet for a month or a relatively short period, however “what is achieved is an alteration of the metabolism and, consequently, as soon as the diet is abandoned and something else is eaten, the well-known and feared yo-yo effect appears”.

However, Jennifer Aniston denied that she had undergone the ‘baby diet’. “They asked me recently. I kept thinking: This is the strangest question I’ve ever been asked,” said the actress with a laugh, who does admit to maintaining a diet and a daily exercise routine that allow her to show off the figure she has. at 52 years old.

“The only thing I do is intermittent fasting. I also learned from Dr. David Sinclair that stressing the body through exercise is a good thing. We are taught that we need constant relaxation, going on vacations, taking naps to rehab, but they are not the best things for our body. The best thing is to stress it. By this, I’m not saying emotional stress, but things like intermittent fasting, exercise, and eating ‘stressful’ vegetables like purple carrots,” said the actress, who practices five days a week 16 hours of Also, Jennifer Aniston combines intermittent fasting with pilates: “I started doing pilates because I had a horrible back injury. I ended up falling in love with the practice. The best thing is that, it’s like dancing and meditation, you strengthen your abdomen, all in one, “she expressed.

The protagonist of ‘Friends’ looks so good that she is not afraid to show herself without makeup on her social networks as she did recently. Jennifer Aniston published on her Instagram account a photo with her lion’s mane, disheveled and with her face washed, to promote the ‘Perfecting Leave-In’ treatment of her cosmetics firm LolaVie, and thus, naturally, her followers praised what well that the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ remains.