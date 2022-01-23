The controversial apology of Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez for their criticism of Santiago Baños

Sports commentators attacked the manager of the Águilas del América for his difficulty in hiring a right-back (Video: Twitter/@AlexAlfaro48)

Hours after the sports commentators Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna and Francisco Villa attacked Santiago Baños, sports director of the Águilas del América, issued a controversial message on their social networks. The two members of the team TUDN They directed a text where they claimed to be sorry for the criticism issued against the director. However, the content unleashed a new wave of criticism against the Coapa team.

“I offer a sincere apology to Club América, to its board and especially to Santiago Baths, for the opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion we do not ask the Club nor did we give him the opportunity to give his position regarding the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the contracting window ”, reads both the account of @Paco_Villa_ as in @enriquebermudez.

And it is that on the night of Friday, January 21, during the broadcast of the program “Línea de 4″, produced by TUDN, the commentary panel He spoke about the difficulty that the Coapa team has had to hire a right-back. Among the voices, the ones that stood out the most were those of Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez, as they assured that, by not specifying the movement, the manager of the Eagles is not doing his job well.

Perro Bermúdez and Paco Villa apologized to Santiago Baños hours after criticizing him (Photo: Instagram/@enriquebermudez_/Twitter@Paco_Villa_)

“Everyone is hiring players who end their contract and America cannot (…) Bathrooms don’t work, right? It seems to me that the bathrooms do not work. Does it work or not work toilets? How do you explain that a steering wheel does not arrive from the right? Solari wants it and he needs it. Is it a whim?”, assured Paco Villa.

Meanwhile, the Dog Bermudez believed that “Either they don’t have wool or the directive doesn’t work. It is very clear to me. Not getting extreme flyer is amazing (…) I agree. Not since Renato el América has a good player in that position exploited and started and served and was a real demon. They could at least bring Romario’s brother.”

And it is that Club América has been one of the teams that has been rumored the most in the transfer market. Although the movement was not confirmed, for a few weeks the alleged interest of the board to sign Paul Arriola, who plays in the position of right back midfielder at DC United and whose qualities have allowed him to be one of the most decisive players in the United States National Team.

Santiago Baños has been criticized by the fans due to the contracts he has consolidated for the Águilas del América (Photo: Instagram/@pasion.azulcrema12)

However, the supposed disagreement of the American team with the Coapa board would have caused The negotiation ended without the Mexicans being able to obtain the services of the former player of the Xolos de Tijuana. At the time, another rumor gained strength and that is that sources assured that the new player in the sights of the Eagles was Juan Ferney Otero, midfielder for Club Santos Laguna.

None of the teams involved confirmed interest. However, the strength of the rumor unleashed a wave of criticism against the sports director of the Eagles. Social networks they were flooded again with publications where the #FueraBaños stood out. Even, in the arrival of the team bus near the Azteca Stadium, in the hours before the duel against Atlas, shouts of dissatisfaction from the fans stood out They demanded the resignation of the official.

Ten days after the end of the registration period in Liga MX, Club América has reported four new additions. Diego Valdés, Jonathan Dos Santos, as well as Alejandro Zendejas would have been for the work of Santiago Baños. Meanwhile, the influence of Solari could have been older for the signing of Jorge Mére. Despite this, Villa ended the debate on the subject by stating that “whatever, of four at the table, four of us said that Santiago Baños is not doing a good job with América”.

KEEP READING:

The record with which Guillermo Ochoa will surpass Cuauhtémoc Blanco in America

Luis Fuentes responded to the criticism of the fans for the signings in America

Chivas vs Querétaro: Alexis Vega’s great goal that gave the Flock a draw