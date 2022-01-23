The coat that Angelina Jolie has put on trend for this winter

The winter season is characterized by slightly more sober style trends, with minimalist finishes and neutral colours. However, coats can become the ideal accessory to take a look to the next level. The trends this year are for down jackets, bomber-style jackets and fur coats, however, actress Angelina Jolie has surprised her fans by wearing a black wool cape coat while shopping with her daughter Vivienne , 13 years old.

The actress was at the Bristol Farms supermarket in Beverly Hills, California, in the company of her daughter, to stock her pantry with some food and drinks.. Jolie chose a total black look that was composed of black skinny pants with a hem at the bottom, a black sweater with openings on the sleeve in the shape of a “V”, black heeled ankle boots and, the crown jewel , an unstructured cape coat, which brought great movement and sophistication to her classic outfit. To complement the look, the protagonist of “Maleficent” chose a leather bag from the French firm Celine. To break with the sobriety of the look, the actress chose a pair of black prescription glasses with a cat-eye style frame that gave her appearance a more trendy touch.

Brad Pitt’s ex has shown in recent years that minimalism in her looks is a total success, since her clothes, totally adaptable and classic, are perfectly combinable with each other, managing to achieve a large number of styles with very few pieces. that can very easily be obtained in its low cost version in an Inditex store. Angelina’s wardrobe is made up of knitted sweaters, classic-cut coats, black dresses, white shirts, bags in neutral tones and basic shoes, but made of excellent material. In this way he manages to constantly play with the clothes in his wardrobe without it becoming repetitive.

Likewise, his thirteen-year-old daughter, Vivenne, chose the youthful version of a minimalist and timeless look. The young woman accompanied her famous mother wearing a simple and casual outfit, ideal for a young woman her age. Vivienne chose a white sweatshirt with a velvet finish, black washed denim shorts and Nike sneakers.

Choosing a good look to go shopping is not the only thing that worries the actress, since she continues to focus on defending the rights of the most vulnerable people. This has been demonstrated with his latest publication on his Instagram account, which already has almost 700,000 “likes”. The actress commented that she has been working with Gitanjali Rao, a 15-year-old girl from Cambodia, who is in charge of solving the academic problems of her community. The actress commented that she is working together with the young Cambodian to make the study of women in science and in information and communication technologies visible, which will help them generate new jobs.