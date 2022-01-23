The best biographical films that you can watch in streaming

Related news

Among the film titles listed on last Friday’s release billboard, the film Williams method, a biopic that opens the doors for us to enter the world of tennis and learn about the story of Richard Williams, the father of two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time: Serena and Venus Williams. This will be one of the favorite titles to win the Oscar this year, with Richard Williams making his way as the tireless father of the two sisters, capable of raising them in the culture of effort and with unconventional methods to lead them by the hand through the complicated path of discipline to become the great athletes they are today in day. On the occasion of its premiere, we review the best biographical films available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus+ or Filmin.

‘Catch Me If You Can’ (2002)

In this film directed by Steven Spielberg based on real events, the plot takes us back to the sixties to learn more about Frank W. Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio), an elusive criminal who is very skilled at changing his identity to achieve his different goals. Posing as a doctor, lawyer, airline co-pilot or whatever else comes along, Frank gets what he wants, and even if FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) set out to catch him, he always managed to get away with it. Years later, it would come tobecome into an American businessman and tycoon.

Available in: Netflix

‘The King’s Speech’ (2010)



‘The king’s speech’ | Trailer | HBO



This feature film delves into the British Royal House to expose the difficult task that King George VI (Colin Firth) had to face after his brother resigned the crown. The reality that appears in the film tells us how his stuttering came to condition him in an important way, becoming a great inconvenience that did not allow him to correctly perform his duties as monarch. In order to deal with the problem, the King turned to Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), an expert speech therapist who tried to help him correct this defect in his way of speaking and addressing his subjects. The production directed by Tom Hopper caused a great sensation in the awards season and came to win the statuette at the Oscars that year.

Available in: Amazon Prime Video and Filmin

‘Spartacus’ (1960)

The perfectionist film director Stanley Kubrick chose to narrate the life of Spartacus on screen (Kirk Douglaslisten)), a Thracian slave from the time of the Roman Empire who was sold as a gladiator to Lentulus Batiatus. Between 73 and 71 BC, Spartacus led the rebellion of the slaves against the Roman Republic, traveling from top to bottom of the peninsula and adding more and more followers to his cause. The objective was to reach the south of the Italian peninsula with his army, heading home and trying to take control of his own destiny.

Available in: Movistar Plus+ and Filmin

‘To the Last Man’ (2016)



‘To the last man’ | Trailer | Movistar+



In this feature film directed by Mel Gibson, we plunge back into World War II. In this case we will learn the true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), a young military doctor who participated in the bloody battle of Okinawa in the Pacific. His great humanitarian work would lead him to become the first conscientious objector in American history, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. However, not everything was as simple as it seems, and in the middle of a war, soldiers had to leave moral principles at home.

Available in: Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Plus+

‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)



‘Lawrence of Arabia’ | Trailer



Well-known filmmaker David Lean takes us to the Cairo desert to tell us the true story of TE Lawrence (Peter O’Toole), an enigmatic and contentious British officer who is sent to the desert to participate in a campaign in support of the Arabs against Turkey. In a time as convulsive as that encompassed by the Great War (1914-1918), the award-winning film makes its way into the conflict, showing a protagonist who comes to question who his true allies are at a time when his life depends on being on one side or the other.

Available in: filmin

‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)



‘Schindler’s List’ | OV trailer



In this historical drama directed by Spielberg (which won the Oscar for best picture), Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) makes his way onto the screen as another businessman from Nazi Germany who also has a great talent for public relations. In the midst of the outbreak of the Second World War with the invasion of Poland in 1939, Schindler obtains ownership of a factory in Krakow, where he begins to hire hundreds of Jewish workers, whose exploitation makes him prosper rapidly, thanks above all to his manager. Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley), who is also Jewish. However, as the war progresses, Schindler and Stern realize that the Jews they hire are actually saving them from almost certain death.

Available in: Netflix and Movistar Plus+

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)



‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ | Trailer



Based on the true story of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfolt (Leonardo DiCaprio), director Martin Scorsese places us in the 1980s, when the protagonist was still an honest young man who was carried away by the American dream. However, he soon realizes that the most important thing in the brokerage is not to make his clients win, but to make his own profit. This change in mentality and ambition would give him the name of The Wolf of Wall Street, a person who is never satisfied with what he has and who considers discretion an old-fashioned quality.

Available in: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar Plus+

‘In the name of the father’ (1993)

‘In the name of the Father’.



During the 1970s in Belfast, Gerry (Daniel Day-Lewis) behaved like a thug, getting into trouble and causing nothing but annoyance to his father Giuseppe (Pete Postlethwaite), a calmer and more educated man. When Gerry decides to take on the IRA (Irish Republican Army), his father sends him to England, where he will be unjustly accused of participating in a terrorist attack and sentenced to serve life in prison together with “the Guildford four”. Already in prison, Gerry will discover that his father, who is also imprisoned, actually hides a great strength inside him, and with the help of his lawyer (Emma Thompson), he will do everything possible to prove his innocence and clarify one of the most serious legal errors in the history of Ireland.

Available in: filmin

‘The Pianist’ (2002)

One of the most emblematic scenes of ‘The Pianist’.



Holocaust survivor Roman Polanski dives deep into World War II to tell us the true story of Wladyslaw Szpilman (Adrien Brody), a brilliant Polish pianist of Jewish origin who lives with his family in the Warsaw ghetto. Amid the roar of the bombs, he will try to live hidden and in silence, trying to avoid deportation when the Germans invade Poland in 1939. After facing the thousands of dangers that lie in wait for him every day, he wrote his memoirs in the book that inspired this same film.

Available in: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus+ and Filmin

‘Raging Bull’ (1980)

This other true story narrated by Martin Scorsese takes us headlong into the life of Jake la Motta (Robert De Niro), a young boxer who trains hard with the help of his brother and manager Joey (Joe Pesci). Every day he wakes up with the goal of becoming the middleweight champion, but he is also a very violent and paranoid person who vents his aggressiveness both inside and outside the ring. Success ends up coming, but his life begins to be a nightmare from which he will not be able to escape and where he will end up getting into all kinds of trouble, involving certain night outings that will make him come into contact with the mafia itself.

Available in: Movistar Plus+ and Filmin

