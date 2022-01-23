The 49ers and memes turned to dispatch Aaron Rodgers and Packers

The NFL playoffs were left without their conference leaders. First they dispatched the Titans in the American and hours later it was the turn of the Green Bay Packers in the National with everything and Aaron Rodgers, after surprisingly falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers cannot get rid of the curse of San Francisco and There are already four games lost in the playoff. In this way, the Packers will miss the conference final after three consecutive appearances and from now on we wonder Will Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay?

Although Jimmy Garoppolo did not look so good, the 49ers defense did their homework and more by leaving Aaron Rodgers as long as possible on the bench, where he does no harm and after recovering the ball in a routine play for the Packers in the last quarter, they accomplished what seemed impossible.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers go on vacation

AJ Dillon reached the promised zone with a six-yard run in the first quarter to give the Packers the lead and with it the leader of the National controlled the game with a seven-point lead, which it remained until the fourth quarter, before the tragedy.

It was not until the third quarter when the 49ers were able to get rid of the zero on the board with Robbie Gould’s field goal, although Mason Crosby also scored the three points for the Packers at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

However, the Packers’ lead was shattered with four minutes left, when Corey Bojorquez was attempting to return the ball with a kick near the red zone, but Jordan Willis intercepted the pass; the ovoid was out of sight of all, until Talanoa Hufanga found him and carried him to the end zone.

With the game tied, San Francisco played out his last possession and moved into the conference finals with a field goal, just as the Bengals did against the Titans.

come the memes!

Inevitable recognition that there is a sense of divine justice for the grotesque behavior of Aaron Rodgers throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/mVBmF4YAj7 – Mauricio Pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers: “It’s going to happen again” pic.twitter.com/SDodyzL9sF — Arseth The Chosen One  (@P_A_B_L0) January 23, 2022

I’m gonna tell my grandkids this was Jimmy G and Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/xdjqkvmbtv — milMasks (@milfMASks) January 22, 2022

We are minutes away from knowing if Aaron Rodgers is unanimously confirmed as the most cold-chested player in the #NFL pic.twitter.com/4Lf7t2h2W5 — Dave Bahena (@dave_bahena) January 23, 2022